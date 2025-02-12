Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

NATO Chief: Putin would lose in case of an attack on the alliance

However, in a few years, Russia might get much stronger, Rutte warned.
byBohdan Ben
12/02/2025
2 minute read
rutte-nato-secretar
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Credit: AP Photo/Armin Durgut, File
NATO Chief: Putin would lose in case of an attack on the alliance

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned that while Russia would face inevitable defeat if it attacked NATO now, the alliance must prepare for increased Russian military capabilities in the coming years, as per European Pravda.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday ahead of a NATO defense ministers’ meeting, Rutte emphasized that alliance members should take intelligence warnings about potential Russian aggression seriously and start preparing now. At the same time, he assured that any current Russian attack would face devastating consequences.

“If Putin attacks NATO, the response will be destructive. He would lose Deterrence and defense are very strong, Rutte stated.

The NATO chief cautioned that Russia could significantly strengthen its military capabilities within 4-5 years, given its current pace of military-industrial production. In response, Rutte outlined three key priorities for NATO: supporting Ukraine, increasing defense spending, and developing defense industry capabilities.

“Otherwise, we’ll have money but won’t be able to protect ourselves. We need to do this. Plus, we need to ensure Ukraine prevails, Rutte said.

He noted that Canada and European NATO members increased their defense investments by nearly 20% in 2024 compared to 2023.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is reportedly planning to encourage European allies to purchase more American weapons for Ukraine amid possible peace negotiations with Moscow and push for an increase of military spending to 5%.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!