Ukraine plans Trump team meetings amid US push for peace

The Ukrainian Embassy in the US is working on several meetings between the teams of President Zelensky and President Trump, said Ukraine’s Ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, according to Suspilne.

Trump had previously stated that his administration planned meetings and negotiations with Ukraine, Russia, and “various parties.” After his election victory, Trump expressed a desire to end the war quickly, claiming he could achieve this even before taking office. However, it has not happened. It remains uncertain how he plans to convince Moscow to enter negotiations. Reports suggest he may consider a peace deal that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity and halts US aid to the country.

When asked whether the planned events include a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, Markarova replied, “We are always preparing both meetings and calls. It takes some time. Ukraine’s contacts with the new US president’s team are much more extensive than those of other countries.”

She also added that the embassy has strong contacts with Secretary of State Rubio and National Security Advisor Voltz, with whom they had been working even before Trump’s election.

Earlier, Trump announced he wanted to secure access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals in exchange for continued US military support.

The proposal aligns with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s “Victory Plan” presented last year, which offered Western allies access to what officials described as “trillions of dollars” of raw materials.