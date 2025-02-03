Russia seizes land from Ukrainians who refuse Russian passports in occupied Kherson Oblast

Russian authorities in the temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast are seizing land from residents who have not obtained Russian passports, activists from Yellow Ribbon, the resistance movement, report.

The Yellow Ribbon movement has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in occupied territories. With thousands of members, it plays a vital role in defying the occupation by raising Ukrainian flags on landmarks and distributing materials that showcase the resilience of Ukrainians under Russian control.

“The occupation administration is confiscating land from people who have not received Russian citizenship,” the partisans say.

The Russians are pressuring locals to urgently register their land with occupation authorities, warning that failure to do so will result in its transfer to “municipal ownership.” To retain their land, residents must present a Russian passport and a Russian social insurance number.

“A so-called ‘land surveyor’ is handling the process, stating that without a Russian passport and a social insurance number—both of which must be presented in person at occupation offices—land shares will not be recognized as belonging to their original owners,” the resistance activists report.

The member of the Yellow Ribbon movement explains that while many people have fled the war and Russian occupation and are no longer staying in the region to defend their land, it will likely be redistributed.

“Henichesk is now filled with new arrivals—Russian, Adyghe, and Ossetian individuals,” the activists add.

The movement has also highlighted growing concern among occupation authorities: despite fines and threats, Ukrainians in occupied territories refuse to switch their Ukrainian license plates to Russian ones.

In response, the Russian government has issued a decree mandating the forced replacement of Ukrainian plates with Russian ones by the end of 2025. Those who continue to avoid new rules will face fines.

Related: