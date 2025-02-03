Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russia seizes land from Ukrainians who refuse Russian passports in occupied Kherson Oblast

Russian occupation authorities implement systematic land confiscation from Ukrainians who resist acquiring Russian citizenship, while simultaneously settling Russian, Adyghe, and Ossetian civilians in seized properties.
byOlena Mukhina
03/02/2025
2 minute read
Kherson, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews,ua.
Kherson, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews,ua.
Russia seizes land from Ukrainians who refuse Russian passports in occupied Kherson Oblast

Russian authorities in the temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast are seizing land from residents who have not obtained Russian passports, activists from Yellow Ribbon, the resistance movement, report.

The Yellow Ribbon movement has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in occupied territories. With thousands of members, it plays a vital role in defying the occupation by raising Ukrainian flags on landmarks and distributing materials that showcase the resilience of Ukrainians under Russian control.

“The occupation administration is confiscating land from people who have not received Russian citizenship,” the partisans say.

The Russians are pressuring locals to urgently register their land with occupation authorities, warning that failure to do so will result in its transfer to “municipal ownership.” To retain their land, residents must present a Russian passport and a Russian social insurance number.

“A so-called ‘land surveyor’ is handling the process, stating that without a Russian passport and a social insurance number—both of which must be presented in person at occupation offices—land shares will not be recognized as belonging to their original owners,” the resistance activists report.

The member of the Yellow Ribbon movement explains that while many people have fled the war and Russian occupation and are no longer staying in the region to defend their land, it will likely be redistributed.

“Henichesk is now filled with new arrivals—Russian, Adyghe, and Ossetian individuals,” the activists add.

The movement has also highlighted growing concern among occupation authorities: despite fines and threats, Ukrainians in occupied territories refuse to switch their Ukrainian license plates to Russian ones.

In response, the Russian government has issued a decree mandating the forced replacement of Ukrainian plates with Russian ones by the end of 2025. Those who continue to avoid new rules will face fines.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts