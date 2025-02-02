Support us on Patreon
Zelenskyy warns against Ukraine’s exclusion from US-Russia peace talks

Also, after Rubio’s claim that the war had set Ukraine back 100 years, Zelenskyy invited him to visit and witness Russia’s destruction and Kyiv’s resilience firsthand.
byYuri Zoria
02/02/2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an interview with AP. Screenshot: AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that excluding Ukraine from talks between the US and Russia about the war would be “very dangerous.” Speaking in an exclusive AP interview in Kyiv published on 2 February, Zelenskyy called for increased discussions between Kyiv and Washington to develop a ceasefire plan.

The interview followed Trump’s 31 January comments that American and Russian officials were “already talking” about ending the war, with Trump citing “very serious” discussions with Russia, amid Russia’s ongoing nearly three-year all-out war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president indicated that Russia currently shows no interest in ceasefire talks or concessions, as the Kremlin views such moves as defeat while its forces hold battlefield advantage.

Zelenskyy suggested that US President Donald Trump could bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiations through threats of sanctions targeting Russia’s energy and banking sectors, combined with continued Ukrainian military support.

Contacts with Trump

Zelenskyy revealed his team maintains “general level” contact with the Trump administration, anticipating in-person meetings to develop detailed agreements. He acknowledged Trump’s current focus on domestic issues following inauguration.

Following an initial campaign-period phone call with Trump, Zelenskyy said they agreed to meet about ending the war if Trump won. However, a planned visit by Trump’s Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, was postponed “for legal reasons,” followed by a US foreign aid freeze affecting Ukrainian projects.

Security guarantees

Zelenskyy emphasized that any deal with Russia would require security guarantees from allies. He advocated for NATO membership as the “cheapest” option, arguing it would strengthen Trump geopolitically and demonstrate US authority over alliance membership decisions.

The Ukrainian president noted his country’s 800,000-strong army would benefit NATO, particularly if Trump plans to reduce US overseas troop presence.

European initiative

Regarding a French proposal for European forces in Ukraine, Zelenskyy expressed skepticism, raising questions about command structure, troop numbers, and deployment positions. He confirmed discussing this with both French President Emmanuel Macron and Trump as a potential security component.

Rubio’s claim

In response to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s statement about the war setting Ukraine back by 100 years, Zelenskyy invited Rubio to visit Ukraine and witness both Russian destruction and Ukrainian resilience firsthand.

