Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine’s largest oil producer shuts down plant due to sunflower shortage

Ukraine’s largest oil producer Kernel has shut down one plant due to raw material shortages while shifting to alternative oilseeds at other facilities.
byMaria Tril
27/01/2025
2 minute read
Ukraine farm agriculture
A sunflower field on Iveria-Agro farm. The farm is over 1000 hectares in size. Photo: Kris Parker
Ukraine’s largest oil producer shuts down plant due to sunflower shortage

Kernel, Ukraine’s major sunflower oil producer, has suspended operations at one of its plants in January 2025 due to raw material shortages, the company reports in its second-quarter financial statement.

“Due to limited sunflower seed supply in the market, three Kernel plants processed alternative oilseeds, including 93,000 tons of soybeans and 14,000 tons of rapeseed. However, in January 2025, one plant had to cease operations due to raw material deficit,” according to the company statement .

Ukraine is facing a decrease in sunflower seed production for oil due to ongoing Russian military aggression, which disrupts agricultural activities and logistics, causing losses of farmland and production capacity, particularly in regions affected by Russian occupation.

Despite difficulties, the company processed 973,000 tons of oilseeds this quarter of fiscal year 2025, marking a 20% increase compared to the same period last year.

Oil exports reached 408,000 tons, rising 52% quarter-over-quarter and 11% year-over-year, driven by increased processing volumes. Bottled oil made up 26,000 tons of this volume.

The company also sold one of its previously acquired vessels in fiscal year 2024, which ran from July 2023 to June 2024.

This came amid widespread disruptions in Ukraine’s agricultural sector, where Russia has been systematically engaging in the illegal export of Ukrainian agricultural products, including wheat and sunflower seeds, particularly from occupied territories.

The stolen grain is then transported through ports in Crimea, where it is often mixed with Russian grain to disguise its origin before being shipped to international markets, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!