On 27 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv sent 500 tons of wheat flour to Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

On 27 December, Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that Ukraine had established contact with the new Syrian authorities. In 2022, Kyiv severed diplomatic relations with Syria after Bashar al-Assad’s regime recognized the independence of Russian-occupied territories in Donbas. In response, Ukraine also initiated a trade embargo against Syria. Following the collapse of the previous Syrian government, Kyiv is hopeful about renewing diplomatic ties with Damascus.

“As promised, we are supporting the Syrian people in their time of need. Some 500 tons of Ukrainian wheat flour are already on their way to Syria as part of our humanitarian program, Grain from Ukraine, in cooperation with the World Food Programme,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president noted that the flour will be distributed to 33,250 families, or 167,000 people, in the coming weeks.

“Each package weighs 15 kilograms and can feed a family of five for a month,” he added.

Zelenskyy also wished Syria and its people safety, stability, and recovery.

“We truly understand the value of these things,” he emphasized.

Hadi al-Bahra, head of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, announced on 8 December the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, which had ruled Syria for 24 years.

Sources familiar with Ukrainian military activities abroad said the Syrian rebels received drones and other support from Ukrainian intelligence operatives who sought to undermine Russia and its Syrian allies.

Following the collapse of the Syrian government, the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham organization took control of the Sednaya prison, liberating thousands of people – main opponents of the Assad regime – who had been imprisoned since 2011 or even longer, France 24 reported.

