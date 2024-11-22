Defense Intelligence of Ukraine: Russia developed strategic plan to divide Ukraine into three parts

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has revealed details of a particular document prepared in Russia with a forecast of the development of the military and political situation in the world until 2045, which also envisages a plan to divide the Ukrainian territory into three parts.

This revelation of Russia’s classified military planning document provides crucial insight into the Kremlin’s long-term strategic ambitions in Ukraine and globally through 2045. Most alarmingly, if this is a legitimate document developed by the Russian state, it would confirm Russia’s continued goal of fully occupying Ukraine and dividing it into three parts.

As reported by the intelligence agency, this document was prepared by the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces around December 2023. The document forms the basis of prospective defense planning for a certain period of time – a minimum of 10 years. In particular, this document was developed for the period 2026-2035 with a perspective up to 2045.

Deputy Chief of the intelligence agency Vadym Skibitskyi said that that the document’s contents relate to further developments at the global and regional levels and the threats Russia sees for itself.

He also emphasized that ”in order to have a powerful economic, demographic, territorial and military potential, Putin needs all of Ukraine.”

“Regarding the possible division of Ukraine. Undoubtedly, the full occupation of our country remains the strategic goal of the Russian Federation,” the intelligence official said.

Skibitskyi continued by adding: “This scenario of further development with a possible division of the country is relevant not even for 2035-45. It will already be relevant in the near future, for 2026, and maybe even earlier. You have heard Putin’s statements about Ukrainian territories. He is already saying that Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Oblasts and Crimea are allegedly the territories of the Russian Federation according to their constitution.”

As confirmed by the intelligence agency, the document also spells out a division that provides for the approval of a pro-Russian government in Kyiv, or a necessarily “neutral” one, meaning that the country does not join NATO.

“This is all analysis and assessment by the Russians. We can see how quickly they can change their plans, depending on their successes, the reaction of the international community and the development of the situation,” Skibitsky added, noting that the Kremlin has already analyzed the threats that Russia will face by 2050.

Answering the question whether the Russians might try to transfer these documents to the United States through other countries, Skibitsky said that there is such a possibility. According to him, there is currently no information that this document could have been transferred somewhere, but it cannot be ruled out.

