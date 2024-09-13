Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Polish FM: Payments for Czech shell initiative delayed but forthcoming

A criminal case against a former Polish official has temporarily derailed the country’s financial support for a Czech-led initiative to provide Ukraine with much-needed artillery ammunition.
byMaria Tril
13/09/2024
2 minute read
Foreign Minister of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski
Foreign Minister of Poland Radosław Sikorski. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Polish FM: Payments for Czech shell initiative delayed but forthcoming

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski acknowledged delays in Poland’s financial contribution to the Czech initiative for supplying artillery shells to Ukraine.

According to European Pravda, Sikorski confirmed Poland’s commitment to the Czech “shell” initiative on 13 September at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga in Kyiv. He stated that Poland still intends to invest the previously promised funds—50 billion euros ($55 bn) each in 2024 and 2025.

“Payments are a bit late,” Sikorski admitted, attributing the delay to a criminal case against Michał Kuczmierowski, the former head of the State Agency for Strategic Reserves. According to Sikorski, Kuczmierowski is “currently hiding in London and avoiding extradition.”

The case against Kuczmierowski involves allegations of participation in an organized criminal group. Media reports also suggest his involvement in a questionable tender for generators intended for Ukraine, which reportedly never reached their destination.

Despite these setbacks, Sikorski expressed optimism about resolving the issue, saying, “But I think we will complete this case, and payments will be made.”

The Czech initiative aims to procure artillery shells for Ukraine from around the world. If all goes according to plan, the Czech Republic could deliver about 100,000 shells to Ukraine in September as part of this initiative. The ultimate goal is to secure half a million shells of various calibers, predominantly 155 mm, for Ukraine by the end of the year.

Polish media had previously reported that Poland was the only country among those who promised to support the Czech initiative that had not yet provided any funds.

The Czech initiative aims to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with 50,000 to 100,000 large-caliber shells monthly, significantly boosting Ukraine’s artillery capabilities amidst ongoing conflict.

As of July 2024, according to ČTK, Lipavský stated that 15 of the 18 countries have already fulfilled their promises and contributed funds to the initiative. He added that there are sufficient funds to deliver 500,000 shells by year-end, but they are now seeking additional funding to continue the initiative into 2025.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts