Polish FM: Payments for Czech shell initiative delayed but forthcoming

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski acknowledged delays in Poland’s financial contribution to the Czech initiative for supplying artillery shells to Ukraine.

According to European Pravda, Sikorski confirmed Poland’s commitment to the Czech “shell” initiative on 13 September at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga in Kyiv. He stated that Poland still intends to invest the previously promised funds—50 billion euros ($55 bn) each in 2024 and 2025.

“Payments are a bit late,” Sikorski admitted, attributing the delay to a criminal case against Michał Kuczmierowski, the former head of the State Agency for Strategic Reserves. According to Sikorski, Kuczmierowski is “currently hiding in London and avoiding extradition.”

The case against Kuczmierowski involves allegations of participation in an organized criminal group. Media reports also suggest his involvement in a questionable tender for generators intended for Ukraine, which reportedly never reached their destination.

Despite these setbacks, Sikorski expressed optimism about resolving the issue, saying, “But I think we will complete this case, and payments will be made.”

The Czech initiative aims to procure artillery shells for Ukraine from around the world. If all goes according to plan, the Czech Republic could deliver about 100,000 shells to Ukraine in September as part of this initiative. The ultimate goal is to secure half a million shells of various calibers, predominantly 155 mm, for Ukraine by the end of the year.

Polish media had previously reported that Poland was the only country among those who promised to support the Czech initiative that had not yet provided any funds.

The Czech initiative aims to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with 50,000 to 100,000 large-caliber shells monthly, significantly boosting Ukraine’s artillery capabilities amidst ongoing conflict.

As of July 2024, according to ČTK, Lipavský stated that 15 of the 18 countries have already fulfilled their promises and contributed funds to the initiative. He added that there are sufficient funds to deliver 500,000 shells by year-end, but they are now seeking additional funding to continue the initiative into 2025.

