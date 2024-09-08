Eng
Russian troops shell civilian infrastructure in Kherson Oblast, killing one civilian and injuring nine

The attacks damaged critical infrastructure, medical facilities, and residential areas, including apartment buildings and private homes, according to regional authorities.
byOlena Mukhina
08/09/2024
Firefighter at the scene or Russia’s shelling attack on Kherson City on 15 May 2024. Photo: Telegram/DSNS Kherson
One civilian was killed, and nine were injured in Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast over the past day, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

According to Ukrainian officials, Russian troops targeted critical infrastructure, medical facilities, and a “resilience center” where civilians receive humanitarian aid and can charge their devices.

Residential areas of the region’s settlements were also affected, including three apartment buildings and 19 private houses.

“Over the past day, Antonivka, Sadove, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Tokarivka, Prydniprovskе, Shyroka Balka, Honcharne, Poniativka, Beryslav, Urozhayne, Tyahynka, Havrylivka, Zmiivka, Odradokamianka, Osokorivka, Vesele, and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and airstrikes.

Due to Russian attacks, one person was killed and nine others injured,” Prokudin wrote on social media.

Additionally, the occupiers damaged a gas pipeline, agricultural structures, a warehouse, and private vehicles.

Earlier, the Russians destroyed Ukraine’s first “green school,” which opened in 2016 with support from Finland, said Kherson City Military Administration head Roman Mrochko.

Russian forces destroy Ukraine’s first “green school” in Kherson Oblast, built with Finland’s support

The Russian occupying forces reportedly filmed the school’s destruction, claiming it housed a drone launch site. However, local authorities reported that it was a civilian educational facility.

Read also:

