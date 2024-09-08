Russian troops shell civilian infrastructure in Kherson Oblast, killing one civilian and injuring nine

One civilian was killed, and nine were injured in Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast over the past day, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

According to Ukrainian officials, Russian troops targeted critical infrastructure, medical facilities, and a “resilience center” where civilians receive humanitarian aid and can charge their devices.

Residential areas of the region’s settlements were also affected, including three apartment buildings and 19 private houses.

“Over the past day, Antonivka, Sadove, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Tokarivka, Prydniprovskе, Shyroka Balka, Honcharne, Poniativka, Beryslav, Urozhayne, Tyahynka, Havrylivka, Zmiivka, Odradokamianka, Osokorivka, Vesele, and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and airstrikes. Due to Russian attacks, one person was killed and nine others injured,” Prokudin wrote on social media.

Additionally, the occupiers damaged a gas pipeline, agricultural structures, a warehouse, and private vehicles.

Earlier, the Russians destroyed Ukraine’s first “green school,” which opened in 2016 with support from Finland, said Kherson City Military Administration head Roman Mrochko.

The Russian occupying forces reportedly filmed the school’s destruction, claiming it housed a drone launch site. However, local authorities reported that it was a civilian educational facility.

