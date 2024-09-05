Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Frontline report: Russians make significant advances toward Pokrovsk amid heavy fighting

Russians advance on Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, overwhelming Ukrainian defenses with massive troop concentrations. High Russian casualties reported in intense assaults. Ukrainian forces face critical situation due to being vastly outnumbered and experiencing command structure issues.
byReporting from Ukraine
05/09/2024
5 minute read
frontline report russianss make significant advances toward pokrovsk amid heavy fighting reporting ukraine's video r
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.
Frontline report: Russians make significant advances toward Pokrovsk amid heavy fighting

05 September 2024. Today, the most important developments come from the Pokrovsk direction, Donetsk Oblast.

Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

Recently, Russians have made significant progress here, making large advancements to the west toward Pokrovsk and to the south toward Kurakhove.

frontline report russianss make significant advances toward pokrovsk amid heavy fighting reporting ukraine's video
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

Meanwhile, Ukrainians face significant obstacles to control and stabilize the situation. The main Russian goal here is to take control of the city of Pokrovsk and cut off the T0504 highway supplying Ukrainian forces at Toretsk and Chasiv Yar.

frontline report russianss make significant advances toward pokrovsk amid heavy fighting reporting ukraine's video donetsk
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

To take Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, which had a total pre-war population of about one hundred thousand people, Russians must first break through the Selydove-Novohrodivka-Hrodivka defensive line consisting of the three Ukrainian towns, respectively.

Russian movement

As you remember, Russians initially broke through Ukrainian lines at Prohres, leveraging their breakthrough to move deeper into Ukrainian territory along the railway line. After Russians took control over Zhelanne, they threatened the encirclement of Ukrainian forces in the fields on the eastern bank of the Vovcha River, causing Ukrainians to withdraw from this area preemptively. Hereafter, Russians started launching assaults on two towns of the Ukrainian defense line, Hrodivka and Novohrodivka. Simultaneously, Russians started moving further south to Karlivka to fully secure their control over the Vovcha River and the Karlivka reservoirs.

frontline report russianss make significant advances toward pokrovsk amid heavy fighting reporting ukraine's video selydove
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

After 6 to 12 days of heavy Russian assaults, Russians were able to take both Novohrodivka and Karlivka. With these victories, Russians secured complete control over the Karlivka reservoirs and broke through an important Ukrainian stronghold in the center of the defensive line. Russians were able to accomplish these relatively large successes because they had moved a vast number of reserves to the region.

Personnel number disparity

One month ago, Russians had concentrated approximately 40 to 50 thousand soldiers in this direction, compared to only 12 thousand Ukrainians. Importantly, current Russian numbers are likely much higher, as Russians have halted many other offensive efforts to strengthen their push toward Pokrovsk, redeploying a large number of reserves here.

A prominent Ukrainian military analyst even noted that Russians have now deployed more reserves to the Pokrovsk direction than they had during the highest intensity of fighting for Bakhmut. However, this has not come without a cost for Russian forces. Geolocated footage shows how Ukrainians defeated several waves of Russian mechanized assaults, destroying 12 armored vehicles and nearly 100 Russian soldiers in only one day, at not even the most intense part of the Pokrovsk front.

frontline report russianss make significant advances toward pokrovsk amid heavy fighting reporting ukraine's video armor
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

If you want to get access to the original uncensored combat footage, you can find it on Reporting From Ukraine’s Telegram channel. As both Russian and Ukrainian sources report that Russians are launching such attacks with up to 200 infantry with armored support at a time, it is clear that Russian losses have skyrocketed. The Institute for the Study of War and even Russian whistleblowers in contact with Ukrainian resistance groups report that Russian forces are suffering extraordinary losses in their increased effort to take Pokrovsk.

Karlivka defense

A prominent Ukrainian military correspondent noted the intensity of fighting from the eyes of the Ukrainian 11th motorized infantry battalion that had defended Karlivka. The fighters of the battalion stated that Russians launched full-frontal assaults on the settlement with around 250 soldiers and armored vehicle support.

They also came under daily heavy artillery barrages, with Russians firing between 200 and 500 artillery shells, 200 drone-dropped grenades, and dozens of FPV kamikaze strikes a day. The battalion was able to fight off the Russian attacks for days, but as Russians closed in from the north, Ukrainian heavy artillery was forced to withdraw, leaving the battalion with little to no artillery support.

frontline report russianss make significant advances toward pokrovsk amid heavy fighting reporting ukraine's video записати
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

After six days of intense fighting, ammunition stockpiles and supplies running low, losses mounting, and Russians surrounding the settlement from two sides, the battalion was forced to withdraw. This is where a big Ukrainian issue at Pokrovsk became apparent, as Ukrainian commanders in charge of the defense in this direction decided to sack the 11th battalion commander, blaming him for the fall of Karlivka, whereafter the battalion soldiers opened up about the reality of the situation.

Generally, Ukrainians in the Pokrovsk direction suffer from a severe lack of communication between the different brigades and battalions fighting in this direction. Ukrainian military analysts have also blamed this on a lack of management by the Ukrainian Pokrovsk tactical group command, which they state is ineffectively managing Ukrainian forces here.

Russian propaganda

Russians have also launched an extensive misinformation campaign that even reached many Western news outlets.

frontline report russianss make significant advances toward pokrovsk amid heavy fighting reporting ukraine's video kursk
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

Russians are stating that the Ukrainian Kursk offensive was a mistake and that the Ukrainian concentration of forces to the north allowed Russians to break through toward Pokrovsk. However, not launching the Kursk offensive wouldn’t have changed anything. Russians were advancing toward Pokrovsk before the Ukrainian Kursk incursion and continued to do so afterward.

Moreover, Ukrainians expended relatively few resources in their Kursk cooperation and mainly used rapid maneuver tactics to make large, rapid gains at a low cost. While Ukrainians are vastly outnumbered at Pokrovsk, expending these resources here wouldn’t have made a large enough difference to drastically change the current situation, especially given that Ukrainians deployed assault brigades in Kursk, which are not meant to be used for defense purposes.

Some Ukrainian soldiers even suggested that the situation could have become worse if it had not been for the Kursk offensive, as Russians redeployed over 30,000 soldiers to hold the Ukrainian advance.

frontline report russianss make significant advances toward pokrovsk amid heavy fighting reporting ukraine's video 30000
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

There were also realistic indications that Russian forces were planning to attack Sumy in the near future and that the proactive Ukrainian incursion over the international border eliminated this scenario.

Overall, Russians have increased their offensive effort on Pokrovsk and are making considerable gains due to Ukrainians being vastly outnumbered and an inadequate command and communication structure.

frontline report russianss make significant advances toward pokrovsk amid heavy fighting reporting ukraine's video something
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

Russians are launching huge waves of frontal infantry and mechanized assaults with up to 200 soldiers at a time. While Ukrainians are able to inflict significant casualties on Russian forces, they simply cannot contest the current disparity in forces, allowing Russians to maintain their momentum.

frontline report russianss make significant advances toward pokrovsk amid heavy fighting reporting ukraine's video r
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

It is also important to stress that the Ukrainian Kursk offensive did not lead to Russians breaking through at Pokrovsk. Due to the overwhelming Russian numbers advantage and determination to advance at all costs, the situation remains critical.

Lastly, the Institute for the Study of War stated that considering the extremely high losses Russians are taking at Pokrovsk, it remains uncertain if Russians will even be able to reach Pokrovsk before their offensive culminates.

In our daily frontline report, we pair up with the military blogger Reporting from Ukraine to keep you informed about what is happening on the battlefield in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts