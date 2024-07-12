Eng
US Air Force initiates ERAM project to develop long-range aviation munition for Ukraine. Weapon specifications include 400km range, subsonic speed, 250kg warhead, and 10-meter accuracy.
byYuri Zoria
12/07/2024
2 minute read
Graphic rendering of the PJDAM ammunition. Image: Boeing.
US develops subsonic aviation munition with 250kg warhead for Ukraine

The United States Air Force is developing a new long-range aviation munition specifically for Ukraine, according to a request from the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Weapons Directorate. The project, named ERAM (Extended Range Air-Launched Munition), aims to enhance Ukraine’s military capabilities with an affordable and easily mass-produced weapon, Militarnyi reports.

The ERAM project specifications, initially released in January, call for a precision-guided munition with a range of at least 250 nautical miles (463 km) and a subsonic speed of 200 m/s. The weapon is designed to carry a 500-pound (250 kg) warhead with both penetrating and fragmentation effects. The munition’s accuracy is set at a circular error probable of up to 10 meters.

A key requirement for ERAM is its ability to operate effectively in the face of enemy electronic warfare systems. The US Air Force also emphasizes the importance of rapid production scaling, aiming for more than 1,000 munitions per year within 24 months of contract signing.

The Weapons Directorate has issued a request for proposals from companies with existing prototypes or developments. Potential candidates include Boeing’s PJDAM munition, which converts a conventional bomb into a cruise missile, as well as similar projects like Raytheon’s JSOW-ER and Northrop Grumman’s Gray Wolf.

