Moldova eases transit rules for Ukrainian grain bound for Romanian ports

Moldova simplifies Ukrainian grain transit to Romanian ports, waiving phytosanitary control to address border congestion due to increased goods flow from Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
12/07/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian grainary in Odesa Oblast damaged in a Russian air attack on 16 August 2023. Photo: Operational Command South
Moldova has taken steps to simplify the transit of Ukrainian grain through its territory, aiming to address border congestion issues that have arisen due to an increased flow of goods from Ukraine. On 11 July, the Moldovan parliament approved a decision to temporarily waive phytosanitary controls on Ukrainian grain in transit, according to NewsMaker.

The new measures exempt Ukrainian grain from inspection by the National Food Safety Agency (ANSA) when passing through Moldova. This exemption applies specifically to grain destined for the ports of Reni (Ukraine) and Galați (Romania), as well as grain transported by rail. The temporary waiver will be in effect until 14 September.

According to a press release from the parliament, these goods cross Moldovan territory in specialized vehicles, which minimizes the risk of introducing quarantine organisms. However, in case of any incidents involving the transport or cargo during transit through Moldova, carriers are required to notify ANSA within two hours.

The legislative initiative was authored by Alexandr Trubca, the chairman of the parliamentary commission on agriculture and food industry. Trubca stated that the adoption of this bill would help resolve the issue of transit for goods of non-animal origin and reduce the congestion that has formed at the Moldovan border due to the increased flow of goods from Ukraine.

