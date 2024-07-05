Eng
Ukrainian court sentences woman to life in prison for aiding Russian missile strikes

A local woman from Cherkasy was handed a life sentence for providing precise coordinates of military targets to Russian special services (FSB), leading to deadly missile strikes in the oblast, while she also justified Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and glorified Russian forces, particularly the “Wagner” group, according to the Cherkasy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.
by Vira Kravchuk
05/07/2024
Source: Cherkasy Oblast Prosecutor's Office.
Ukrainian court in Cherkasy, central Ukraine, sentenced a local woman to life imprisonment for correcting Russian missile strikes in the oblast and trying to get a job in the regional military administration.

Prosecutors proved in court that throughout February 2023, the woman fulfilled tasks given by Russian special services (FSB) representatives, providing them with information and precise coordinates of military facilities in Cherkasy and Cherkasy Oblast.

The court charged her with a crime against the foundations of national security, state treason committed under martial law, and repeatedly justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine, according to the Cherkasy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

The SBU spokesperson in Cherkasy Oblast told Suspilne that the accused went to the area, conducted reconnaissance, and provided the coordinates and a detailed description of Ukrainian objects to the Russians through an anonymous chat.

The perpetrator also actively justified Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on her social media and expressed admiration for Russian military personnel, especially the “Wagner” group, Russian mercenaries known for their human rights violations and war crimes.

Ukrainian investigators found a video of the “Wagner group” with killed Ukrainian military personnel on her computer and lists of propaganda YouTube channels.

Source: Cherkasy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

She tried to get a job in the Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, hoping to receive information about the region’s critical infrastructure and send it to FSB. 

The woman committed these crimes while on probation. In 2022, she was convicted for denying the armed aggression of Russia, glorifying its participants, and engaging in collaborative activities, the Cherkasy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reports.

