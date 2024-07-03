US allocates $ 2.2 billion for Patriot missiles to Ukraine, adds $ 150 million in military aid

The Pentagon has announced a $2.2 billion allocation for Patriot and NASAMS air defense missiles for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). The Biden Administration aims to expedite delivery of these critical interceptors.

“As a result, Ukraine will be provided with the interceptors it urgently needs to protect its people and critical infrastructure against Russia’s aerial attacks,” the statement reads.

Additionally, a $150 million Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package will provide Ukraine with more air defense interceptors, artillery, and anti-tank weapons. The Pentagon’s website features a detailed list of the weaponry.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that this marks the 7th aid package since Biden’s April approval of $61 billion for Ukraine, and the 60th military aid package from US Defense stocks since 2021.

Read more: