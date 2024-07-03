Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US allocates $ 2.2 billion for Patriot missiles to Ukraine, adds $ 150 million in military aid

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hinted at this during a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon on 2 July.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
03/07/2024
1 minute read
United States Capitol Building in Washington DC. Photo: Depositphotos
US allocates $ 2.2 billion for Patriot missiles to Ukraine, adds $ 150 million in military aid

The Pentagon has announced a $2.2 billion allocation for Patriot and NASAMS air defense missiles for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). The Biden Administration aims to expedite delivery of these critical interceptors.

“As a result, Ukraine will be provided with the interceptors it urgently needs to protect its people and critical infrastructure against Russia’s aerial attacks,” the statement reads.

Additionally, a $150 million Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package will provide Ukraine with more air defense interceptors, artillery, and anti-tank weapons. The Pentagon’s website features a detailed list of the weaponry.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that this marks the 7th aid package since Biden’s April approval of $61 billion for Ukraine, and the 60th military aid package from US Defense stocks since 2021.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts