Ukrainian security forces say they detain plotters planning to overthrow Ukrainian government 

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained several individuals plotting to seize the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) in Kyiv, aiming to remove the current military-political leadership of Ukraine.
byVira Kravchuk
01/07/2024
2 minute read
SBU detains a man
SBU detains a man. Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SBU)
Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claims to have detained a group of so-called “activists” who were preparing a series of provocations in Kyiv on 30 June. 

The perpetrators intended to seize the building of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) and block its work. 

To gather people, the organizers planned to arrange a seemingly peaceful gathering in the center of the capital, luring people to participate under the pretext of a public event without informing them about the “forceful” scenario.

According to SBU, the group, led by a co-founder of a public organization known for its anti-Ukrainian actions since 2015, planned to announce Ukraine’s “removal from power” of its current military-political leadership. 

The participants were supposed to elect a temporary government, and if the current government did not comply with their demands to resign, the conspirators planned to seize power.

The main organizer involved several accomplices, representatives of public organizations from Kyiv, Dnipro, and other oblasts, to carry out the criminal plan. They communicated through various messengers and met in small groups of three for conspiracy.

During May-June 2024, the group disseminated posts on social networks calling for the discrediting of the current state leadership, changing the constitutional order, and seizing state power in Ukraine, according to SBU.

SBU claims they exposed the individuals’ illegal intentions in advance, documented their subversive activities, and detained the organizers. 

Searches of the provocateurs’ homes revealed weapons, ammunition, mobile phones, computer equipment, and draft notes with evidence of criminal actions.

The detainees remain in custody while the investigation is ongoing. They face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property. 

