Ukrainian, French cyber experts disables Russian hacker infrastructure during “EndGame” international operation

byOlena Mukhina
30/05/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian and French cyber experts are conducting "EndGame" special operation. Source: Prosecutor General's office of Ukraine
The Office of the Prosecutor General, together with Ukrainian, US, French, Dutch, British, and German agencies, has dismantled several hacker infrastructure as part of the “EndGame” international special operation.

Earlier, Juhan Lepassaar, the head of the EU Agency for Cybersecurity, claimed that in recent months, the number of digital attacks, many linked to Russian-backed groups, has doubled in European countries.

Russia poses an existential threat to Europe, warns President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

The operation has blocked the infrastructure of criminal services used by Russian cybercriminal organizations to attack Western companies, including medical institutions, and has facilitated the generation of revenues exceeding tens of millions of US dollars.

The cyber security experts have targeted malicious software, including botnets, a modular banking Trojan, and a cryptor, which allowed hacker groups to access and attack computer networks with ransomware, steal data, and encrypt it. Victims were then blackmailed with the threat of publishing the stolen data if the ransom was not paid.

As part of the special operation, numerous searches were conducted across Ukraine at the residences of developers, administrators, and organizers of the hacker services.

In total, the “EndGame” operation resulted in the deletion and seizure of 91 servers and the blocking of over 1,000 domains associated with criminal activity.

Data collected during the investigation will be used to identify the organizers and key participants of these hacker groups.

The international special operation was carried out by the Office of the Prosecutor General in response to international requests from the competent authorities of the US, the Netherlands, and France.

