Ukraine downs 28/29 Irano-Russian Shahed drones overnight

Overnight on 21 May, Ukraine’s air defense forces in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kherson, and Kirovohrad regions shot down 28 of the 29 Shahed-131/136 suicide drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine, as announced by Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

According to Oleshchuk, in the early hours of 21 May, Russia attacked Ukraine with 29 Shahed-131/136 one-way strike UAVs from three directions: Prymorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk in Russia, and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

The air assault was repelled by mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, with support from anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and Army, as well as fighter aircraft and electronic warfare units.

“As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 28 Shaheds were shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kherson, and Kirovohrad regions,” the statement said.

At about 3 a.m., Kharkiv Oblast chief Oleh Syniehubov reported:

“As a result of enemy drone strikes on Kharkiv, three injured individuals received assistance. All suffered acute stress reactions. There are fires in detached houses and garages.”

Later, he updated:

“The number of injured from the drone attack on Kharkiv has increased to four,” reported Syniehubov.

