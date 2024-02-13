Russia plans to suspend membership in OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

Russia will suspend its membership in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA), Vyacheslav Volodin, Russian State Duma Speaker, announced on 13 February.

Volodin described the OSCE PA as “an absolutely dependent, politicized organization dancing to Washington’s tune.”

According to Volodin, the State Duma and the Federation Council will consider suspending Russia’s participation in the Assembly on 21 February.

“The worst part of this situation is that we are still paying money, being one of the largest contributors, so it’s time to leave and stop transferring funds,” Volodin added, highlighting Russia’s discontent with its financial contributions to an organization perceived as not serving its interests.

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, established in 1991, is an inter-parliamentary body that unites 57 member states of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Its mission includes overseeing the implementation of OSCE objectives, developing conflict prevention and resolution mechanisms, and supporting the strengthening and consolidation of democratic institutions among member states. Since 1993, the Assembly has observed elections in over 30 countries across Europe, North America, Africa, and Central Asia. In the summer of 2023, the Assembly formed a parliamentary support group for Ukraine.

Since the onset of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has been expelled from several international organizations, including the UN Human Rights Council.

In June 2023, the OSCE adopted a declaration that recognized Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and designated the Wagner Group private military company as a terrorist organization.

Read also: