Ukraine says alternative Black Sea export corridor is working despite Russia’s attack on civilian vessel￼

byOlena Mukhina
09/11/2023
A civilian vessel flying the Liberian flag. Source: Operational Command South
Ukraine’s alternative Black Sea export corridor is working despite a Russian missile attack on a civilian vessel, Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration Oleksandr Kubrakov claimed.

On 8 November, the Ukrainian Army said that Russia fired a Kh-31P anti-radar missile at a civilian ship entering a port in the Black Sea in Odesa Oblast, injuring crew members and killing a harbor pilot.

Russia targets a civilian ship flying flag of Liberia in Black Sea

“Ukrainian Corridor: vessel traffic continues both to and from the ports of Big Odesa,” the minister wrote on X. 

According to Kubrakov, six vessels with 231,000 tons of agricultural products on board left the ports of Big Odesa and were heading towards the Bosphorus. Five more vessels were waiting to enter ports for loading.

“Traffic along the #Ukrainian_Corridor continued despite russia’s systematic attacks on port infrastructure,” the minister added. 

Since 8 August, 91 vessels have exported 3.3 million tons of agricultural and metal products, and 116 vessels have called at the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi.

“The defense forces are doing everything possible to counter russian attacks on port infrastructure. The world has already realized that there are no principles of international law for this aggressor. We are grateful to our partners for their support with air defense,” Kubrakov stated. 

Since the collapse of the deal in July, Moscow has warned that any ships entering Ukrainian ports could be viewed as potential military targets.

Related:

