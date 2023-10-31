Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine to boost domestic weapons production, Defense Minister says

Rustem Umerov met with the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine to discuss how to ramp up domestic weapons production for the Ukrainian army and reduce dependence on Western military aid.
bySerge Havrylets
31/10/2023
1 minute read
Umerov
Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov (the fifth from the left) meets with Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn to discuss domestic weapons production. Credit: Rustem Umerov via Facebook.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn to discuss domestic weapons production.

After the meeting, Ukraine’s Defense Minister said that Ukraine will continue to ramp up domestic weapons production for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to reduce dependence on Western military aid.

“The team [Defense Ministry of Ukraine – ed.] met with the Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn and his team. We discussed increasing weapons production for the frontline and cooperation with foreign partners. There will be more weapons!” Rustem Umerov wrote on Facebook.

Rustem Umerov replaced Oleksii Reznikov, who served as the minister of defense since November 2021, months before Russia’s full-scale invasion started, but had to resign due to army procurement scandals in the media. The Ukrainian parliament dismissed Reznikov from the post on 5 September.

Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar, was chief of the State Property Fund until 5 September, when the Parliament dismissed him from this post, and Ukraine’s President appointed him as the new Defense Minister of Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts