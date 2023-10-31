Ukraine to boost domestic weapons production, Defense Minister says

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn to discuss domestic weapons production.

After the meeting, Ukraine’s Defense Minister said that Ukraine will continue to ramp up domestic weapons production for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to reduce dependence on Western military aid.

“The team [Defense Ministry of Ukraine – ed.] met with the Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn and his team. We discussed increasing weapons production for the frontline and cooperation with foreign partners. There will be more weapons!” Rustem Umerov wrote on Facebook.

Rustem Umerov replaced Oleksii Reznikov, who served as the minister of defense since November 2021, months before Russia’s full-scale invasion started, but had to resign due to army procurement scandals in the media. The Ukrainian parliament dismissed Reznikov from the post on 5 September.

Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar, was chief of the State Property Fund until 5 September, when the Parliament dismissed him from this post, and Ukraine’s President appointed him as the new Defense Minister of Ukraine.

