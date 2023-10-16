Russia’s Redut PMC’s covert recruitment in Ukraine possibly backed by Russian GRU

The purported Private Military Company Redut, possibly connected to the Russian GRU military intelligence agency, is enlisting mercenaries under the guise of “volunteers.” With over 7,000 personnel, they’ve been active in combat across various Ukrainian regions, including former Wagner group members, according to the 16 October intelligence update published by the British Defense Ministry.

The ministry wrote on X/Twitter:

The purported Private Military Company (PMC) Redut is recruiting mercenaries under the guise of “volunteers”, including former Wagner personnel. The Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) likely supervises and finances the group’s activities, including its recruitment. Since the start of the invasion, Redut has been involved in combat operations in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Luhansk oblasts. The group highly likely has over 7,000 personnel.

At present, Redut is one of a number of PMCs and Volunteer Corps units being utilised by the Russian Ministry of Defence to augment Russian regular forces. It is a realistic possibility that the Russian Ministry of Defence’s practise of recruiting through “volunteer” units has contributed to Russia avoiding further unpopular mobilisations.

