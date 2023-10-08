Russo-Ukrainian war, day 591: Zelenskyy backs Israel’s self-defense right; fear, not Ukraine fatigue hampers aid

Exclusive

Making Ukraine aid conditional on reforms is a terrible idea. Besides Russia, ignorance of Ukraine’s plight in the West also threatens its survival

Lend-Lease for Ukraine: Is it dead or just on hold?. With other Ukraine aid programs lapsing amid bipartisan disputes, eyes turn to the unused Lend-Lease Act Biden signed back in May 2022.

Military

Explosions reported in Dzhankoi, occupied Crimea. Reportedly, Russian forces intercepted the Ukrainian missile targeting Russia-occupied Crimea

Russian shelling with cluster munitions claims life and injures two in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. During the shelling, one person died, and two others were injured, with five private residences in the area sustaining significant damage.

Frontline report: Ukraine regains control of Black Sea shipping lanes; Russia shoots down own jet. However, Russian attacks on civilians escalate, with kamikaze drones targeting the cargo destined for the liberated seaports, and strikes on funeral processions and hospitals

ISW: Ukraine advances south of Bakhmut as Russia struggles to divert forces. The think-tank doubts Russia’s renewed offensive operations near Kupiansk will succeed in diverting Ukrainian forces from the south, as the newly formed 25th Combined Arms Army does not have the strength for meaningful offensives

Russia claims shooting down drones above occupied Crimea and Moscow. Moscow’s Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports suspended operations, 11 flights were delayed and two canceled due to the work of air defense

As of 7 Oct 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 281700 (+610) Tanks: 4800 (+23) APV: 9102 (+20) Artillery systems: 6688 (+22) MLRS: 808 (+2) Anti-aircraft systems: 541 (+1) Aircraft: 315 Helicopters: 316 Warships/boats: 20 UAV: 5185 (+27) Cruise missiles: 1530 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 9073 (+58)



Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine to strip old Russian MiGs to repair own jets. The seven obolete MiG-25s are part of a package of 800 movable Russian assets Ukraine decided to confiscate after intensive legal paperwork

Reuters: US readies new Ukraine arms package despite tumult in Congress. Amid Congressional discord over US-Ukraine defense aid, the Biden administration is preparing a weapons package for Ukraine, leveraging a months-old accounting error, per Reuters sources.

UK intel: Ukrainian attacks on Sochi bring war home to Russians. Ukrainian drone strikes on an oil depot and airfield near the resort city are “a further example of the war directly affecting Russia’s population well away from the Ukrainian border”

International

Zelenskyy: Israel’s right to self-defense is unquestionable. Offering condolences, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned terrorism as a “crime against humanity” after a deadly Hamas attack on Israel killed at least 40

Estonian President: EU expansion to Ukraine is simple. Estonian President Alar Karis declared during a meeting of the Arraiolos Group presidents in Portugal that the expansion of the European Union has become a success story that needs to be extended to Ukraine, Postimees reports .

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Ukrainians’ optimism exceeds pre-war levels despite economic hardships: survey. A survey conducted earlier this month across Ukraine offers valuable insight into civilian sentiments, economic welfare and forced displacement over the past six months. The poll, carried out September 5-7 by the Sociological Group “Rating,” queried 1,000 adults from all regions still under Ukrainian control.

Four injured in Russian Oniks missile attack on Odesa resort, granary. The Oniks missiles were launched from a Bastion launcher in occupied Crimea; Ukraine’s most reasonable option is to destroy these launchers

Funerals begin for victims of deadly Russian strike in Hroza which killed every 6th resident of the village. Everyone in the small village of around 300 people has been affected.

Political and Legal Developments

Putin party chief in occupied Nova Kakhovka dies after partisan attack. United Russia secretary Vladimir Malov was reportedly given the offer to cooperate by a Ukrainian partisan group, yet declined

Texty: Russian museums refuse to return 110,000 Ukrainian looted treasures. Two of Russia’s most prominent museums are home to over 110,000 artifacts looted from Ukraine since imperial times, finds a Ukrainian investigation. In reality, the number is higher, as the museums obscure the origins of the artifacts.

Russian occupation authorities threaten medical care cutoff for Ukrainians without Russian passports. From 2024, Russia will not provide medical services to Ukrainian citizens in the occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Opinion

It’s not Ukraine fatigue, it’s fear: Nobel Peace Prize laureate on Western reluctance to help Ukraine win. At Lviv Book Forum Oleksandra Matviychuk urged to explore of legal avenues to access frozen Russian assets in Western countries to aid recovery efforts and discussed the West’s reluctance to send enough weapons to Ukraine.

