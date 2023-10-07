Russian shelling with cluster munitions claims life and injures two in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian forces targeted the village of Bilenke in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with cluster munitions, resulting in one fatality and two individuals sustaining injuries.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) and Zaporizhzhia Oblast Administration (OVA), the attack occurred at approximately 07:45 local time on October 7th.

During the shelling, a woman lost her life, while two other individuals suffered injuries. Additionally, the attack caused significant damage to five private residences in the area.

Authorities have confirmed that Russian military personnel carried out the assault on the peaceful village using multiple launch rocket systems armed with cluster munitions.