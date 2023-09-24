Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

House of Commons of Canada condemns deportation of Ukrainian children by Russian troops￼

byOlena Mukhina
24/09/2023
1 minute read
Children are in the metro station while Russian missile attack on the city of Kyiv. Photo: Konstyantyn Liberov
House of Commons of Canada, the lower house of the Canadian Parliament has adopted a resolution which condemns the deportation of Ukrainian children by Russian troops, according to UkrInform.

The resolution was submitted to the vote by Stephane Bergeron, a Bloc Québécois member.

“The House of Commons condemns, with equal firmness, the Russian authorities for the war crimes and genocide constituted by the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular through an abusive selection process known as ‘filtration’ and re-education camps,” says the resolution.

The main genocidal intention of these vile acts is obvious: to Russify children and destroy their cultural characteristics, the deputy emphasized.

