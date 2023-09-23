Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

“Putin will get upset once again,” Ukraine’s Spy Boss says as Kyiv vows to finish off Kerch bridge

In an uncompromising statement, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov declared that attacks on the strategically critical Kerch Bridge linking Russia to Crimea will continue relentlessly until it is destroyed.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
23/09/2023
1 minute read
Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda.
Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Speaking with The Drive, Budanov confirmed that the bridge is a priority target for Ukraine, and systematic strikes will persist in order to sever this vital artery supplying Russian forces in southern Ukraine.

When asked how Putin might respond to that, Budanov stated that the Russian leader will simply “get upset once again”. 

“It’s not a question of will we strike or won’t we strike. We’re doing that regularly so we will finish it. It’s just an issue of time,” Budanov said.

In Washington, General Budanov said Ukraine needs hundreds of long-range ATACMS missiles. He was part of President Zelensky’s delegation in negotiations that addressed providing these missiles to Ukraine.

“Let’s wait for the official announcements to be made. There are still different ways how this situation can turn out so let’s wait for [the official announcement] but I can say conditionally that if it’s 100 missiles, this won’t change the situation,” Budanov noted.

The Kerch Bridge is a key supply route for Russian forces in occupied Crimea and southern Ukraine. Ukraine has damaged the bridge in strikes, but it still operates. Russia has tried to defend the bridge against drones using barges and barriers, but this may not protect against long-range missiles.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts