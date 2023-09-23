“Putin will get upset once again,” Ukraine’s Spy Boss says as Kyiv vows to finish off Kerch bridge

Speaking with The Drive, Budanov confirmed that the bridge is a priority target for Ukraine, and systematic strikes will persist in order to sever this vital artery supplying Russian forces in southern Ukraine.

When asked how Putin might respond to that, Budanov stated that the Russian leader will simply “get upset once again”.

“It’s not a question of will we strike or won’t we strike. We’re doing that regularly so we will finish it. It’s just an issue of time,” Budanov said.

In Washington, General Budanov said Ukraine needs hundreds of long-range ATACMS missiles. He was part of President Zelensky’s delegation in negotiations that addressed providing these missiles to Ukraine.

“Let’s wait for the official announcements to be made. There are still different ways how this situation can turn out so let’s wait for [the official announcement] but I can say conditionally that if it’s 100 missiles, this won’t change the situation,” Budanov noted.

The Kerch Bridge is a key supply route for Russian forces in occupied Crimea and southern Ukraine. Ukraine has damaged the bridge in strikes, but it still operates. Russia has tried to defend the bridge against drones using barges and barriers, but this may not protect against long-range missiles.

