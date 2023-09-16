Resistance center: Russia sets up new PMC under Surovikin, eyes Wagner recruits

Russia has established a new private military company that will likely be led by General Sergei Surovikin, who was recently spotted in Algeria, the Ukrainian National Resistance Center reports.

According to the Center, Russia’s defense ministry is currently sending representatives to Belarus and African countries like Algeria, Mali, and Sudan. Moscow aims to convince as many Wagner mercenaries as possible to sign contracts with the new Russian PMC.

Surovikin has reportedly been tasked with setting up the new PMC. “There is ongoing competition for trained human resources between Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko’s Gardservice and the new Russian PMC led by the defense ministry,” the Center said.

Surovikin disappeared from public view after the June mutiny of Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s ex-convicts. Media reported he was dismissed from service and detained by Russia’s FSB.

On 22 August, reports emerged that Surovikin was relieved as commander of Russia’s Aerospace Forces “in connection with transitioning to another job.”

On 15 September, Russian state media published photos of Surovikin in Algeria.

Surovikin and Ukraine

General Surovikin was initially the commander of the Southern Grouping of Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, which invaded Ukraine from Crimea and the Azov Sea. He was then promoted to the commander of all Russian forces invading Ukraine in October 2022, after the previous commander, Andrei Kartapolov, was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike.

However, he was demoted to deputy commander and replaced by Valery Gerasimov in January 2023, after Russia suffered several military setbacks and losses in Ukraine.

Surovikin is known for his brutality and ruthlessness, as he oversaw the destruction of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and civilian targets by Russian missiles and airstrikes. He also has a history of leading Russia’s operations in Syria, where he commanded the Russian Aerospace Forces that bombed rebel-held areas.

Surovikin is considered to be close to Putin’s regime and loyal to his order. He is also unpopular among his subordinates and the Wagner mercenary group, which rebelled against him in June 2023. He and 12 other senior officers were detained amid the insurrection.

