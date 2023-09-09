Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukrainian religious scholar who survived Russian captivity dies at the age of 69

In Kyiv, people said goodbye to Ukrainian scientist and religious scholar Ihor Kozlovsky, who died on 6 September 2023. The funeral and memorial services were held in St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery on 9 September 2023.
byBohdan Ben
09/09/2023
1 minute read
Ihor Kozlovsky
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Kozlovskyi survived more than two years in Russian captivity in 2015-2017, being one of the civilians imprisoned by Russian puppet Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics since 2014. He was imprisoned for his pro-Ukrainian position. During his lifetime, he wrote more than 50 books.

Funeral ceremony. Photo by Hromadske radio

On 27 December 2017, Ukraine and Russian-run so-called Luhansk and Donetsk “people’s republics” conducted its largest prisoner exchange since the war broke out in 2014. In total, 73 Ukrainians who have been held hostage in the occupied territories of eastern Ukraine were exchanged for 233 citizens who were detained, tried, or already sentenced in Ukraine. Ihor Kozlovskyi, a historian and scholar of religion, the President of the Center for Religious Studies and International Spiritual Relations, was among those Ukrainians who were released. Before 2014, he taught Religious Studies at Donetsk National Technical University.

In his interview, he described how he felt in the Russian captivity:

When they were torturing me, when I had a bag over my head, they screamed that they were the “Russian World.” This is a mythological construct, and ideological construct which they have concocted. Nobody knows what this “Russian World,” which they endlessly talk about, even is… Generally, the impression is that they have created their own unique mix of 1937, the 1950s, and the 1970s of the USSR. It is similar to a role-playing game. Only this “role-playing game” concerns human lives and human freedom.

Read the full interview here:

“They said they would torture my son” – religious scholar released from occupied Donbas

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts