Russia says it repelled massive drone and missile attack

Russian authorities said they repelled a massive drone attack on Russian-occupied Crimea and missile attacks on Russian Kaluga and Tula Oblasts. Russian Telegram channels published several videos with the work of air defense.

Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that Ukraine tried to attack occupied Crimea using 42 UAVs on the night of 25 August. It said 9 of them were destroyed over Crimea by air defense, while 33 were suppressed by means of Electronic warfare and crashed.

Russian telegram channel Shot published a video of a drone flying over Simferopol.

Also, Russian authorities claimed they have destroyed a Ukrainian S-200 modified missile over Russia’s Kaluga region and several drones over Kaluga and Tula regions.

Videos and photos published by the Russian Baza telegram channel confirm that air defense was active in these regions.

Ukrainian officials didn’t comment on the incident. Neither there was any damage reported so far.