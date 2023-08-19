Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

New Ukrainian “SkyKnight” UAVs ready to destroy Russian equipment – Defense Ministry

byOlena Mukhina
19/08/2023
1 minute read
A SkyKnight UAV. Source: The Defense Ministry of Ukraine
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



New Ukrainian-manufactured “SkyKnight” unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) featuring AI technology advancements will soon be delivered to the armed forces, said the Defense Ministry of Ukraine.

These UAVs which were designed to operate autonomously in an automatic flight mode, are capable of transporting payloads of up to 2.5 kg.

The “SkyKnight 2” UAVs are fast and silent. This combination them exceptionally useful on the battlefield to navigate in different areas and execute high-precision operations.

The Defense Ministry emphasizes that the UAVs were built to reach their intended even when hit by electronic warfare countermeasures.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts