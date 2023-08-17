Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Kyivans commemorated the founder of Mega March in Ukrainian embroidery, who was killed in action

byBohdan Ben
17/08/2023
1 minute read
Kyivans commemorating Photo: Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.net
Andriy Babinskyi

Kyivans commemorated Andriy Babinskyi, a soldier of the 80th Airborne Brigade and the founder of the “Mega March in Ukrainian embroidered clothes.”

Babinsky had been fighting since the first days of the war. Initially, he fought in the 97th Battalion of the 107 Brigade of the territorial defense. In the summer of 2023, he joined the 80th Separate Airborn Assault Brigade to participate in the counter-offensive. He died during the offensive in Zaporizhzhia direction near Orikhiv on 8 August 2023.

As a student, in the fall of 2008, he started the “Mega March in Vyshyvankas” – an event that eventually became an international movement. The participants of the mega march traditionally gather twice a year in Vyshyvankas, Ukrainian embroidered clothes, and march through the streets of cities.

From a tiny event in 2008, the Megamarch has turned into a multi-thousand symbolic international event with a unique cultural program, events, and concerts.

Kyivans commemorating Andriy Babinskyi. Photo: Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.net
