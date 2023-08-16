Sweden to send new military aid package to Ukraine

Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson has announced that Stockholm is preparing a new military support package for Ukraine worth over $300 million, according to SVT.

The package will include ammunition and spare parts for Stridsfordon 90 and Archer systems, as well as trucks and demining equipment.

“The counteroffensive is currently in an active phase. We have to prepare ourselves for the fact this could be a long-lasting war and have a long-term perspective so that we could support those weapons and systems that we are sending to Ukraine in a lasting manner,” Jonson told a news conference.

The minister expressed hope that the Swedish parliament would approve the package as early as this week.