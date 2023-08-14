Defense Ministry: Ukraine retakes 3 km² near Bakhmut, keeps liberating Urozhaine in southern Ukraine

In her weekly roundup of the situation in the war zone, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar says that Ukrainian forces continue advancement near Bakhmut and in Ukraine’s south, while the Russians continue their assault attempts in the areas of Kupiansk, Lyman, Adviivka, and Mariinka in eastern Ukraine.

According to Maliar, over the past week, the Russian troops have escalated the hostilities in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions (northeastern Ukraine), but the Ukrainian forces “managed to prevent the enemy’s advance and significantly reduced its offensive potential.”

Situation in the northeastern directions of Kupiansk and Lyman. Map: Deepstatemap

Currently, the country’s east sees “a certain decrease in the number of attacks and [the amount of] ammunition used by the enemy” as Russians are regrouping and trying to restore the lost capabilities.

In the Kupiansk sector, “the enemy is increasing the density of minefields along the state border in [Russia’s] Belgorod Oblast, while searching for weaknesses in our defense,” according to Maliar.

In the Lyman sector, the Russians continue assault operations to “dislodge our troops in the area of Serebriansky forest in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail.”

Heavy fighting continues in the Bakhmut sector, where the Russian forces keep trying to stop the Ukrainian advancement and regain the lost ground in the areas west of Klishchiivka, west of Andriivka, and Kurdiumivka.

Situation in the area of Bakhmut city, Donetsk Oblast, as of 14 August 2023. Map: Deepstatemap

“Over the past week, the liberated territory in the Bakhmut sector increased by 3 square kilometers, bringing the total area liberated in the Bakhmut sector to 40 square kilometers,” Maliar wrote.

West of Donetsk City, in the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, the Russian troops are trying to advance to establish complete control over Mariinka and to encircle Avdiivka, but are failing to achieve their objectives due to fierce Ukrainian resistance.

On the southern front, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions.

Situation on the southern front as of 14 August 2023. Map: Deepstatemap

In the direction of Urozhayne, south and southeast of Staromaiorske in southwestern Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian troops “have made progress and are consolidating their positions,” according to Maliar.

Situation around Urozhaine, southeastern Donetsk Oblast, southern front, as of 14 August 2023. Map: Deepstatemap

“In the course of offensive actions, the Defense Forces of the Tauria direction [in southern Ukraine] continue to liberate the village of Urozhaine,” the Deputy Defense Minister says.

