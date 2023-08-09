Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Prince William and Zelenskyy most liked among Americans, Putin least liked

byOrysia Hrudka
09/08/2023
A recent Gallup poll reveals intriguing insights into the favorability ratings of prominent public figures among Americans, shedding light on the figures that enjoy the most and least favorable opinions across the political spectrum.

United Kingdom’s Prince William emerges as the frontrunner for this role of unifying public figures. With a favorable rating of 59%, he shares this distinction with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who also holds a 57% favorability rating.

The individual with the lowest favorability rating is Russian President Vladimir Putin, with only 5% viewing him favorably and a staggering 90% holding an unfavorable opinion. This marks a decline from his 13% favorability rating in 2017 and 2018 and stands as his lowest rating since Gallup began tracking his favorability in 2002.

The poll further highlights the bipartisan support enjoyed by Prince William and President Zelenskyy. While Putin stands as a universally disliked figure, Prince William earns the favor of 65% of Republicans and 63% of Democrats, with 54% of independents viewing him favorably. Similarly, Zelenskyy’s favorability rating is more politically balanced, with 75% of Democrats and 51% of Republicans holding a favorable view of him.

This news piece is based on the Gallup poll conducted between July 3 and July 27, 2023.

