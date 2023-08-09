Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Frontline visible on heat map due to reduced agricultural activity

byOrysia Hrudka
09/08/2023
1 minute read
The massive line of the Russian-Ukrainian front is clearly visible on a heat map, TEXTY revealed. It can be presumed that in areas not occupied by agriculture, the land temperature is slightly lower compared to other cultivated lands.

The data from the MODIS satellite, which records land surface temperatures during the summer months starting from 2000, has been analyzed by TEXTY. Scientists use these indicators to assess climate change. The map of 2023 clearly delineates the front line. This is due to the fact that the land in war zone is not cultivated for agriculture. These areas are overgrown with grass and bushes, and consequently, they receive less solar radiation and thus stay cooler.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
