The massive line of the Russian-Ukrainian front is clearly visible on a heat map, TEXTY revealed. It can be presumed that in areas not occupied by agriculture, the land temperature is slightly lower compared to other cultivated lands.

The data from the MODIS satellite, which records land surface temperatures during the summer months starting from 2000, has been analyzed by TEXTY. Scientists use these indicators to assess climate change. The map of 2023 clearly delineates the front line. This is due to the fact that the land in war zone is not cultivated for agriculture. These areas are overgrown with grass and bushes, and consequently, they receive less solar radiation and thus stay cooler.