Ukrainian professor who lectured from the trenches tapped as ambassador to Hungary

Professor Fedir Shandor, who gave lectures to students from the trenches between battles, will become Ukraine’s ambassador to Hungary – his candidacy has been approved by the country’s president, atv.hu reported.

The position was vacant since June 2022, when Zelenskyy dismissed then-ambassador Liudmyla Nepop amid rising tensions with Hungary, one of the most pro-Russian countries in the EU.

Shandor is a Ukrainian of Hungarian descent from Zakarpattia, the westernmost region of Ukraine with a sizeable Hungarian minority.

He volunteered to become a soldier last February and is now a sergeant with the 68th separate Territorial Defense battalion.

Shandor teaches about tourism in the Uzhhorod Nayional University and has been actively working on Ukrainian-Hungarian relations; in particular, he has written about Ukrainian-Hungarian friendship.

Prof. Shandor also played a key role in a fundraising campaign that Hungarian civilians launched for, among others, soldiers of Hungarian origin amid difficult Hungarian-Ukrainian relations.