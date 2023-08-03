Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

German DM: Time to deliver Taurus cruise missiles has not yet come for us

byOrysia Hrudka
03/08/2023
Taurus missiles to Ukraine Germany
Credit: Taurus
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reaffirms his decision not to deliver Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. During his visit to the Gebirgsjägerbrigade 23 in Bad Reichenhall and Bischofswiesen, the SPD politician stated that providing the missiles is not the government’s top priority, citing concerns about their extended range potentially reaching Russian territory.

“We still believe that it is not our top priority at the moment,” Pistorius said during his visit.

Ukraine requests Taurus cruise missiles from Berlin to target Russian military positions far behind the frontline, but the German government is cautious as the missiles could reach Russian territory.

Pistorius did not categorically rule out future delivery of the requested weapons, stating, “The time for a decision has not yet come for us.”

While the Ampel coalition parties hold different views on the matter, Pistorius emphasized that Germany’s focus remains on air defense, training support, and armored vehicles. Within the coalition parties, there are different opinions on supplying the cruise missiles. FDP defense expert Marcus Faber recently called for the delivery, noting that many of the 600 cruise missiles owned by the Bundeswehr are ready for use.

The visit also highlighted the capabilities and contributions of the Gebirgsjäger, who have actively participated in NATO defense measures and provided training to Ukrainian forces.

