Putin and Erdoğan agree on the Russian President’s visit to Türkiye

On 2 August, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Türkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed on the phone the grain deal and a possible Putin visit to Türkiye, the Communications Department of the Türkish President’s Office reports.

During the call, President Erdoğan emphasized the importance of the Black Sea Initiative, which he considered a “bridge of peace.”

“Pointing out that the Black Sea Initiative’s inactivity for a long period of time is not in the interest of anyone, and that low-income countries in need of grain will suffer the greatest damage, President Erdoğan pointed out that grain prices, which decreased by 23% during the implementation period, have increased by 15% in the last two weeks,” said in the statement.

President Erdoğan noted that Türkiye will continue to carry out “intensive efforts and diplomacy for the continuation of the Black Sea Initiative.”

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said that Putin outlined “Russia’s principled position about the termination of the ‘package’ agreements on the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and the unblocking of Russian goods and fertilizers’ supplies”

“The readiness to return to the Istanbul agreements was confirmed as soon as the West fulfills all the obligations to Russia enshrined in them,” the Russian press service said.

On 17 July 2023, the Russian Federation withdrew from the Black Sea grain initiative, an UN-brokered agreement to unblock Ukraine’s ports and export its grain, and stated that it would not guarantee that it would not attack civilian vessels after that date. The Ukrainian defense ministry mirrored Russia’s threats to ships at sea.

Since the agreement’s collapse, Türkiye has been in contact with both Ukraine and Russia, discussing the options for its restoration.