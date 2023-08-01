Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Employee of National Agency for Corruption Prevention killed in war

byOrysia Hrudka
01/08/2023
1 minute read
Yuliya Shevchenko, an employee of the National Agency for Corruption Prevention, has been killed in the war on July 31. During the initial months of the full-scale invasion, Yuliya joined the military and served as the deputy commander responsible for morale and psychological support, according to her comrades.

The news was announced by Taras Sukheniuk, Yuliya’s fiancé, who is also a serviceman. He wrote,

“On July 31, the heart of this wonderful girl, my fiancée, my future wife, stopped beating. We lost someone who surpassed everyone with her bravery, diligence, and dedication. She was an angel among people, always willing to help anyone in need, whether they asked for it or not.

She always used to tell me, ‘Taras, we are inseparable lovebirds; we will always be together.’ And I would reply, ‘Yes, always and forever, my little butterfly.’ But unfortunately, it didn’t happen. I love you very much, and I will always love you…”

“This young life, full of promise, talents, and a bright future in the field of law and science, was cut short in the pursuit of freedom and independence for her homeland, for her people, and for all of us.

The blame falls upon the aggressors who brought war to our land and took her away from us. The entire department shares deep sorrow and extends sincere condolences to Yuliya’s family and loved ones,” Yuriy Ponomarenko, the head of the department where Yuliya was studying, wrote.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
