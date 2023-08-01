Employee of National Agency for Corruption Prevention killed in war

Yuliya Shevchenko, an employee of the National Agency for Corruption Prevention, has been killed in the war on July 31. During the initial months of the full-scale invasion, Yuliya joined the military and served as the deputy commander responsible for morale and psychological support, according to her comrades.

The news was announced by Taras Sukheniuk, Yuliya’s fiancé, who is also a serviceman. He wrote,

“On July 31, the heart of this wonderful girl, my fiancée, my future wife, stopped beating. We lost someone who surpassed everyone with her bravery, diligence, and dedication. She was an angel among people, always willing to help anyone in need, whether they asked for it or not. She always used to tell me, ‘Taras, we are inseparable lovebirds; we will always be together.’ And I would reply, ‘Yes, always and forever, my little butterfly.’ But unfortunately, it didn’t happen. I love you very much, and I will always love you…”

“This young life, full of promise, talents, and a bright future in the field of law and science, was cut short in the pursuit of freedom and independence for her homeland, for her people, and for all of us. The blame falls upon the aggressors who brought war to our land and took her away from us. The entire department shares deep sorrow and extends sincere condolences to Yuliya’s family and loved ones,” Yuriy Ponomarenko, the head of the department where Yuliya was studying, wrote.