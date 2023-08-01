750 medical institutions restored after Russian bombardments

Over 750 medical institutions in Ukraine have been either fully or partially restored, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. He made this announcement during a government meeting on Tuesday, Interfax reports.
The majority of the restorations have taken place in Mykolayiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv oblasts.
“The enemy is destroying Ukrainian hospitals, but we will rebuild them. Our goal is not just to restore what was there but to make a qualitative leap forward in medicine after our victory,” said the Prime Minister.
During the 15 months of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine experienced over 1,000 bombardments on healthcare facilities and services, as reported by the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) on 30 May. The WHO has confirmed a total of 1,004 attacks on Ukrainian health facilities since February of the previous year, making it the most significant humanitarian emergency, leading to the tragic loss of 101 lives, including medical personnel and patients, and inflicting numerous injuries.
