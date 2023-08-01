Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

750 medical institutions restored after Russian bombardments

byOrysia Hrudka
01/08/2023
1 minute read
Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal speaks at a press conference at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, DC, on April 14. (Leah Millis/Reuters)
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Over 750 medical institutions in Ukraine have been either fully or partially restored, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. He made this announcement during a government meeting on Tuesday, Interfax reports.

The majority of the restorations have taken place in Mykolayiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv oblasts.

“The enemy is destroying Ukrainian hospitals, but we will rebuild them. Our goal is not just to restore what was there but to make a qualitative leap forward in medicine after our victory,” said the Prime Minister.

During the 15 months of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine experienced over 1,000 bombardments on healthcare facilities and services, as reported by the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) on 30 May. The WHO has confirmed a total of 1,004 attacks on Ukrainian health facilities since February of the previous year, making it the most significant humanitarian emergency, leading to the tragic loss of 101 lives, including medical personnel and patients, and inflicting numerous injuries.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts