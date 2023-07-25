Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

EU allocates next EUR 1.5 billion tranche to Ukraine

byIryna Voichuk
25/07/2023
1 minute read
On 25 July, the European Commission provided the next EUR 1.5 billion tranche as part of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen reported. “I firmly condemn the Russian strikes on Ukrainian grain storage and export infrastructure. As Russia continues its ruthless war, we continue to support Ukraine. Today we paid another €1.5 billion to help keep the state running and repair infrastructure,” EU Commission President said. In December 2022, the European Commission announced the allocation of 18 billion dollars in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in 2023. Related:
