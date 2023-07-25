EU allocates next EUR 1.5 billion tranche to Ukraine

On 25 July, the European Commission provided the next EUR 1.5 billion tranche as part of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen reported. “I firmly condemn the Russian strikes on Ukrainian grain storage and export infrastructure. As Russia continues its ruthless war, we continue to support Ukraine. Today we paid another €1.5 billion to help keep the state running and repair infrastructure,” EU Commission President said.
In December 2022, the European Commission announced the allocation of 18 billion dollars in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in 2023. Related:
I firmly condemn the Russian strikes on Ukrainian grain storage and export infrastructure.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 25, 2023
As Russia continues its ruthless war, we continue to support Ukraine.
Today we paid another €1.5 billion, to help keep the state running and repair infrastructure.
More will come. pic.twitter.com/09aVv5mpIh
- Allies to give Ukraine over EUR 1.5 billion worth in military aid after NATO summit
- EU to create €20bn fund to support Ukraine’s army for years
- Allies to give Ukraine over EUR 1.5 billion worth in military aid after NATO summit
- Spain sent first Hawk anti-aircraft missile complexes to Ukraine
- Ukraine to run out of air defense missiles, Western fighter jets needed, US military expert says
European Council allocates 18 billion euros to help Ukraine financially throughout 2023