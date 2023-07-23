Italy to help in restoring Odesa’s Cathedral damaged in Russian strike

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has announced her country’s readiness to aid in the restoration of the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, which was damaged during an overnight missile strike by Russian forces.

“We are deeply saddened by the attacks in Odesa, the loss of innocent lives, and the destruction of the Transfiguration Cathedral,” the Italian Premier said.

She highlighted the actions of the Russian forces in destroying grain silos, depriving millions of people of food, and ravaging “European civilization and its sacred symbols.”

“Free people will not be intimidated; barbarism will not prevail. Italy, with its unique experience in restoration worldwide, is ready to join in the reconstruction of the cathedral and other treasures of Ukraine’s cultural heritage,” Meloni emphasized.

On the night of July 23, Russia launched missile attack on Odesa. The city’s largest cathedral, the Transfiguration Cathedral, suffered significant damage. The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia had fired 19 missiles of various types at the Odesa Oblast overnight, including five “Onyx”. The air defense forces shot down nine of them.