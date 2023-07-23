Log Out

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Italy to help in restoring Odesa’s Cathedral damaged in Russian strike

byOrysia Hrudka
23/07/2023
1 minute read
Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa. Source: Italian PM’s press service
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has announced her country’s readiness to aid in the restoration of the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, which was damaged during an overnight missile strike by Russian forces.

“We are deeply saddened by the attacks in Odesa, the loss of innocent lives, and the destruction of the Transfiguration Cathedral,” the Italian Premier said.

She highlighted the actions of the Russian forces in destroying grain silos, depriving millions of people of food, and ravaging “European civilization and its sacred symbols.”

“Free people will not be intimidated; barbarism will not prevail. Italy, with its unique experience in restoration worldwide, is ready to join in the reconstruction of the cathedral and other treasures of Ukraine’s cultural heritage,” Meloni emphasized.

On the night of July 23, Russia launched missile attack on Odesa. The city’s largest cathedral, the Transfiguration Cathedral, suffered significant damage. The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia had fired 19 missiles of various types at the Odesa Oblast overnight, including five “Onyx”. The air defense forces shot down nine of them.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts