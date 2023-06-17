Russo Ukrainian War. Day 478: Ukraine makes gains near Vuhledar

As for another fake about military aid to Ukraine, Maliar believes that the enemy’s task is to discredit Western weapons, but they also fail to do so. We do not hide the fact that there are losses, but our losses are much smaller than the Russian ones. We destroy much more of their equipment and weapons , and, secondly, we have already demonstrated that the equipment provided by Western partners performs a variety of different tasks and allows us to preserve the lives of our military personnel as much as possible. And it is with the help of this equipment that we liberate our territories. Therefore, none of these media efforts live long in the information field, she emphasized.”

According to her, the enemy seeks to sow panic among the Ukrainian military with such fake reports of losses, disrupt mobilization processes and, on the contrary, encourage their own. But our losses are disproportionately lower than the enemy’s , said the deputy minister.

During the past week and a half, we have noticed an intensification of Russian propaganda efforts along the lines of two narratives. They are trying to circulate reports about seemingly huge losses on the Ukrainian side and discredit Western aid. In fact, according to military calculations, the Russians in some areas of the front line suffered losses that are six to nine times larger than Ukraine’s. That’s why these fake news are easy to refute,” Maliar said.

In some areas, Russia’s manpower losses up to nine times greater than Ukraine’s , Ukrinform reports, citing Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar. “Russian propaganda has been producing absolutely fake news about Ukraine’s military losses for the past week and a half because in some areas of the front, the enemy’s losses in manpower are six to nine times greater than those on the Ukrainian side.

Ukrainian forces make gains near Vuhledar – Commander of Tavriia Group of Forces , Ukrainska Pravda reports. “Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi , Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, has said that Ukrainian forces are making gains on the Vuhledar front in eastern Ukraine. »

Russians attack Odesa and Mykolaiv Oblasts with Shahed drones , Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Ukrainian Air Force . “On the night of 15-16 June, Odesa and Mykolaiv Oblasts were attacked by Iranian Shahed drones, Ukrainian air defence is engaged.”

According to her , there is progress in all directions of the offensive – about a kilometer-deep on each . In the Berdiansk direction, fighting continues in the area of Makarivka. On the Mariupol axis, fighting is raging in the Novodanilivka and Novopokrovka districts. As reported by Ukrinform, near Vuhledar, the Defense Forces of the Tavria Grouping advanced up to 1 km.”

The deputy minister also clarified on Telegram that the offensive actions in the direction of Rozdolivka – Krasnopolivka and Brekhivka – Yahidne continues on the Bakhmut axis, where some success is being observed. Offensive actions also continue in the Berdiansk and Mariupol directions.

In the south, according to Maliar, the offensive continues in several directions. These are, in particular, the Berdiansk and Mariupol ones. There are different areas and in some locations we see success. Our Armed Forces are also facing strong enemy resistance there, she said.

She also said that in the east, the enemy is now focusing a huge amount of its resources, pulling up reserves, and the Ukrainian military is recording certain manoeuvres of military hardware. Battles are underway.

She noted that no rapid successes are seen on the part of Ukraine’s forces because there is a war going on, and all the processes here are taking place much more slowly than we would like because the enemy is also not giving up his positions. The enemy is resisting, that’s why the number of missile strikes, air strikes, and artillery and mortar attacks has increased. The enemy is trying with all its might to stop the offensive of Ukraine’s Defence Forces. But we are advancing, said the deputy minister.

Ukraine’s offensive is ongoing in different areas, gains vary , Ukrinform reports, citing Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar. “Despite fierce resistance put up by the enemy, offensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are continuing in various areas of the front, and certain gains are being achieved in all of them. At the moment, we’re seeing both offensive and defensive operations going on . The Defence Forces are running offensive operations in multiple directions but the enemy is also attacking, in particular, in the east. But the enemy is unable to advance at all, and we have not lost any positions. As for the offensive, here, on the contrary, we do advance , and we do not allow the enemy to do the same. There are different successes in different sections, but they are some in all of those directions, said Maliar.

On June 15, the Ukrainian Air Force launched 13 air strikes on the concentrations of the adversary troops. Also, Ukrainian defenders intercepted 20 Iranian Shahed-131/136 combat UAVs, Orlan-10 tactical UAVs, and 3 more reconnaissance UAVs.

On June 15, the enemy launched 5 missile strikes using Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kh-59 cruise missiles. In addition, the invaders launched more than 60 airstrikes as well as more than 80 MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the attacks have killed and wounded civilians and damaged industrial facilities in Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk oblast), and private residential buildings and administrative infrastructure in Kherson oblast.

Last night, the Russian Federation conducted yet another airstrike on Ukraine, using 2 Iranian Shahed combat UAVs. All drones were intercepted by the Ukrainian air defence.

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, June 16, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Losses of the Russian army

As of Friday 16 June, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 218500 (+590)

Tanks – 3965 (+10)

Armoured combat vehicles – 7683 (+16)

Artillery systems – 3812 (+19)

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 606 (+2)

Air defence means – 364 (+0)

Aircraft – 314 (+0)

Helicopters – 301 (+0)

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 6519 (+13)

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0)

UAV operational and tactical level – 3357 (+24)

Special equipment – 519 (+0)

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0)

Cruise missiles – 1199 (+0)

Special Operations Forces destroy Russian Zoopark radar system and electronic warfare station with HIMARS, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the press service of the Special Operations Forces. “Operators of one of the Special Operations Forces units have destroyed two systems belonging to the Russians in the area of Bakhmut by using HIMARS.

It is noted that the Special Forces soldiers reconnoitred the positions of the ZOOPARK-1 artillery reconnaissance radar system and the Borisoglebsk-2 electronic warfare station.”

Russia dismisses Storm-Z unit: Convicts turned out to be inefficient, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the press service of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine. “The Russian military leadership is regrouping the remnants of convicts from the so-called Storm-Z companies, which have low combat capability. In practice, the occupation units [Storm-Z companies – ed.], equipped with the so-called ‘special contingent’, showed extremely low combat capability.

Alcoholism, looting, and desertion flourish among the invading convicts, including through catastrophic losses. According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Russia is transferring the remaining convicts from the so-called Storm-Z companies to replenish the Volunteer Corps.”

Humanitarian

653 batches of military humanitarian aid disappear in Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the State Customs Service of Ukraine. “Since the beginning of 2023, the State Customs Service has detected 653 cases of missing goods that passed through customs as humanitarian aid to the military. The disappearance of the cargo was discovered during joint inspections by the State Customs Service and the Ministry of Defence to ensure that military units and enlistment offices received the goods that were transported across the customs border to them as humanitarian aid.

During January-May 2023, 653 cases of non-confirmation of receipt of such goods as plates for body armour, night vision devices, thermal imagers, drones, vehicles, etc. were identified. In total, more than 5,000 cases of humanitarian aid being shipped to about 100 military units were checked.

The State Customs Service has also stated that the mechanism of humanitarian aid to the military is increasingly being abused. For five months of 2023, the State Customs Service drew up 115 protocols on violations of customs rules, where the subjects of offences were goods imported into the customs territory of Ukraine as humanitarian aid. For comparison, throughout 2022, the customs offices of the State Customs Service drew up 100 similar protocols on violations of customs rules.”

Thirty-seven settlements remain flooded after Ukraine dam breach, Ukrinform reports, citing Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. “Thirty-seven towns and villages remain flooded after Russia’s destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, including 20 in Ukrainian-controlled areas. These are more than 1,800 houses, Klymenko said.”

Environmental

IAEA Director General speaks of what he saw at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Rafael Grossi’s post on Twitter. “After his visit to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stressed the utmost need for maintaining the required levels of water in the pond that are essential for cooling the nuclear station; especially critical after the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam.

On 15 June, the IAEA Director General visited the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP for the third time. After the visit, Grossi noted that one of the key consequences of the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant is a decrease in the water level in the cooling pond of the ZNPP, which is essential for the plant’s safety. Currently, the water level is remaining at a sufficient level to ensure that the station can maintain safety “for a certain period of time,” he said.

Grossi added this will be monitored by IAEA very carefully. […] He noted that he had collected enough data and the IAEA would monitor the situation further.”

Russia likely preparing for cold shutdown of Unit No. 5 at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Petro Kotin, Head of Energoatom. “Energoatom, the Ukrainian national nuclear energy generating company, has evidence that Russia is preparing for a cold shutdown of Unit No. 5 at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which is considered to be the safest mode for a nuclear reactor.”

It’ll take 3-5 years to restore irrigation systems – SFU, Ukrinform reports, citing Taras Kot, first deputy head of the State Agency of Land Reclamation and Fisheries of Ukraine (SFU). “Under favourable conditions (end of Russia’s war, sufficient financial resources, materials, equipment, machinery, etc., sufficient volumes of Dnipro runoff to fill the reservoir with water), the restoration of these reclamation systems (in Kherson, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia regions – ed.) can be completed in at least 3-5 years, he said. Kot noted that the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP left 94% of irrigation systems in Kherson, 74% in Zaporizhzhia, and 30% in Dnipro regions without a source of irrigation for a long time. In total, more than 350 irrigation pumping stations and about 1,100 kilometres of reclamation canals cannot be used.

According to him, when irrigation systems do not function for a long time, they are not only destroyed but also stolen, starting with metal elements, and ending with concrete slabs of canals, especially in the occupied territories. Similarly, on-farm reclamation systems and farmers’ sprinkler equipment will be stolen. The initial value of the state property of reclamation systems and canals that were tied to the Kakhovka reservoir is over UAH 2 billion, which in terms of current prices is UAH 150-160 billion. This is the estimated cost of restoring the reclamation infrastructure. These figures can be clarified only after the de-occupation of the territories, Kot stated.

SFU’s deputy head reminded that in the last pre-war years, 31 irrigation systems on about 584,000 hectares (of which 512,000 hectares are now in the occupied territories) were fed from the Kakhovka reservoir. These include 329,400 hectares in Kherson region, 204,300 hectares in Zaporizhzhia region, and 50,200 hectares in Dnipro region. The largest of these systems (both in Europe and the world), the Kakhovka irrigation system, supplied water to over 250,000 hectares.

Out of 584,000 hectares supplied with water for irrigation purposes from the Kakhovka reservoir in the pre-war years, the Kakhovka main canal served 326,000 hectares, the North Crimean Canal, 39,700 hectares. A number of systems in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Dnipro regions carried out their own separate water intake from the reservoir for a total irrigation area of 218,300 hectares. The largest of them are Pivnichno-Rohachynska, Zaporizhzhia, Ivanivka, Nikopol, and Vyshchetarasivka irrigation systems.”

Legal

Russia holds sham trial of 22 Azov Brigade members, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Associated Press (AP). “The Russian city of Rostov-on-Don has hosted a show trial of 22 Azov Brigade members who defended the city of Mariupol and Azovstal steelworks; eight of the defendants are women who reportedly worked as cooks. These are members of the Azov Brigade who fought Russian invaders in Mariupol.

Russian authorities have recognised Azov as a terrorist organisation. Russia has charged Ukrainian soldiers with “participation in a terrorist organisation” and actions aimed at overthrowing the Russian-backed government in Donetsk Oblast.

Should they be found “guilty”, the Russians may sentence the Ukrainian fighters for a prison mterm from 15 years to life-long sentence. Russia transferred two of the 24 people facing charges to Ukraine in exchange for Russian prisoners of war during a recent prisoner swap. Among the remaining 22 Azov soldiers, eight were reported to be women who worked as cooks.”

UN experts raise ‘widespread’ torture concerns with Russia, Reuters reports. “A group of U.N. experts said on Thursday they had written to Moscow raising concerns about the use of torture by Russian military forces on Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war. The U.N. experts said in a statement the torture included electric shocks, hoodings and mock executions and had been carried out to extract intelligence, force confessions or in response to alleged support for Ukraine’s forces. It had resulted in damage to internal organs, cracked bones and fractures, strokes and psychological traumas, they said.

A spokesperson for Russia’s diplomatic mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment. […] While torture allegations have previously been levelled against both sides in the 15-month conflict, the team of U.N. independent experts said Russian forces’ methods may be “state-endorsed”.

The consistency and methods of alleged torture suggested “a level of coordination, planning and organisation, as well as the direct authorisation, deliberate policy or official tolerance from superior authorities”, according to U.N. Special Rapporteur on Torture Alice Jill Edwards, who sent the letter on 12 June alongside several other independent experts.”

US Congress proposes to allow confiscation of Russian Central Bank assets in favour of Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “On Thursday 15 June, a bipartisan group of US senators introduced a draft act on the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act (REPO), which significantly expands the possibility of confiscation of Russian assets and their transfer in favour of Ukraine. This was announced by the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, members of which prepared the initiative, reports European Pravda

The bill provides for additional assistance to Ukraine at the expense of assets confiscated from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and other sovereign assets of Russia. If passed, the document would, among other things, give the president the authority to confiscate Russian sovereign assets that have been frozen in the US and hand them over to help rebuild Ukraine.

In addition, sanctioned Russian companies will not be able to profit from assets until Russia withdraws from Ukraine and agrees to provide compensation for harm caused by its unprovoked war. The REPO also provides for increased coordination between the United States and allies for the similar confiscation of Russian sovereign assets in other countries and ensures Putin – not US taxpayers – foots the bill for the damage caused by Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

A similar initiative was filed by representatives of the Democratic and Republican parties in the US House of Representatives.”

Support

Ukraine war aid: Austin asks US allies to ‘dig deep’, Reuters reports. “Ukraine has begun their attack and they are making steady progress. This is a very difficult fight. It’s a very violent fight, and it will likely take a considerable amount of time at a high cost, Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Milley was speaking after a meeting of the US-led Contact Group of some 50 countries that give military aid to Ukraine.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the meeting that Kyiv needed both short-term and long-term support as the war was a “marathon, not a sprint”. Austin noted the group had already given Patriot, IRIS-T and NASAMS air defence systems that had protected Ukraine from Russian missile attacks. But he said Ukraine needed even more.

I ask that the members of this Contact Group continue to dig deep to provide Ukraine with the air defence assets and munitions that it so urgently needs to protect its citizens, Austin said in opening remarks. We’ll also continue to adapt our assistance to meet the changing circumstances on the ground in the changing needs of Ukraine’s forces.”

Ukraine’s allies are training 6000 Ukrainian soldiers, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, after the 13th Ramstein meeting, as reported by European Pravda. “With the efforts of many countries worldwide, over 6,000 Ukrainians are being trained right now in 40 different places under 65 training programs in 33 countries of the world on three continents, Milley reported. […]

Right now we are conducting the training of three battalions: a tank battalion and the territorial national guard (word for word translation; it presumably concerns the units of the Territorial Defence and/or the National Guard of Ukraine – European Pravda)”, Milley remarked. He added that during the preparation for the summer counteroffensive of Ukraine, its allies helped train more than 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers, many of whom are already in the combat area.”

Spain to send tanks, armoured vehicles, field hospital to Ukraine, Ukrinform reports, citing the press release of the Ministry of Defence of Spain, Minister Margarita Robles. “Spain will provide Ukraine with additional 20 tracked armoured vehicles, four Leopard tanks, and a military hospital. In her speech, the minister briefed on the state of supplies of material and technical means with which Spain supports Ukraine, pointing out the shipment of 20 tracked armoured vehicles that will arrive in Poland on June 19, in addition to the 40 already delivered, as well as four Leopard 2A4 tanks, which were under repair.[…]

The minister also announced the transfer of the Role 2 plus field hospital capable of providing emergency surgical care and treatment. It can be deployed in 20 containers. Before that, the military, responsible for the hospital’s work, should undergo appropriate training in Spain.”

Germany to provide Ukraine with two Wisent 1 mine clearance tanks, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the list posted on the website of the German government, reports European Pravda. “Over the past week, Germany has given Ukraine two Wisent 1 mine clearance tanks out of the four planned. In addition to Wisent 1, over the past week Germany has sent to Ukraine two 8×8 HX81 truck tractor trains, two semi-trailers, 16 Zetros trucks, as well as 300 thousand first-aid kits.

The previous two Wisent 1 tanks were received in Ukraine in March. This equipment is a modification of the Leopard tank and is designed for demining territories, which is especially important in the context of a counterattack on mined territory.”

Denmark and Netherlands to finance delivery of additional Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Ukrinform reports. “Ukraine will receive more Leopard 2 main battle tanks from the Rheinmetall company which will be purchased by Denmark and the Netherlands. Ukraine’s armed forces have lost their first Leopard main battle tanks and now Denmark and the Netherlands want to finance supplies to replace the destroyed equipment, the Handelsblatt German media outlet reports.

These two countries, according to the media report, financed the purchase of 14 tanks which will be supplied by the Rheinmetall company. Contracts have already been concluded, newspaper sources claim. The sum is a three-digit figure in millions of euros. The first tanks will be delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in January next year. Until then, Rheinmetall will repair Leopard 2A4 which the company took from the warehouses of various countries armed with such tanks.”

Norway and Denmark to give Ukraine 9,000 artillery rounds, Reuters reports. “Norway and Denmark have agreed to donate an additional 9,000 rounds of artillery to Ukraine, the Norwegian ministry of defence said on Thursday. It said in a statement that Norway would provide the shells, while Denmark will donate fuses and propellant charges, and that Norway is also donating 7,000 rounds from its own stocks. The artillery rounds can be used in several types of artillery, including the M109 Howitzer that Norway has previously donated, the ministry said.”

Canada and Italy announce new military aid packages for Ukraine during Ramstein-format meeting, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “Several countries, including Italy and Canada, have announced new military aid packages for Ukraine during the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group [UDCG, also known as the Ramstein group, is an alliance of 54 countries supporting the defence of Ukraine – ed.].Austin talked about the previously announced military aid from the UK, the US, the Netherlands, and Denmark, which includes hundreds of missiles for Ukraine’s air defence systems.

Austin said that Canada agreed to dedicate another US$500 million to support Ukraine, including by sending 200 critically important missiles for Ukraine’s air defence systems to help protect Ukrainian skies. Austin also said that Italy has announced the latest tranche of military aid for Ukraine, which includes weapons systems that are key for Ukraine’s defence.”

Canada delivers more than 5,000 tonnes of military aid to Ukraine by aircraft, Ukrinform reports. “Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine, Canadian Armed Forces aircraft have delivered more than 5,000 tonnes of military aid to Ukraine.

The Royal Canadian Air Force air detachment in Prestwick, Scotland has now delivered over ten million pounds [over 5,000 tonnes] of Ukraine-bound aid donated by Canada, its Allies, and partners, Minister of National Defence of Canada Anita Anand posted on Twitter.”

Ukraine’s Defence Minister reveals details of agreements on training of Ukrainian pilots and engineers on F-16s, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing European Pravda and Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence. “By July, Ukraine’s partners plan to approve a training programme for Ukrainian pilots, engineers and technicians on F-16 fighters; the training will take place in a specially created centre in one of the European countries. Summing up the negotiations held at NATO headquarters, Reznikov stated that “the fighter jet coalition took place”.

I can already say this because officially the Netherlands and Denmark have confirmed their leadership in and readiness to organise and provide training for our pilots, our engineers and our technicians in learning how to operate F-16 aircraft. The United States officially supports this, the minister said. According to Reznikov, in addition to Denmark and the Netherlands, other countries have announced their readiness to join the coalition in one way or another – some financially, some in terms of providing equipment.

According to the plans, the programme of these exercises should be prepared and approved for the NATO summit in Vilnius in July. It is expected that a training centre equipped with simulators and the necessary equipment will be created specifically for the exercises in one of the European countries (presumably Denmark). English courses for pilots and engineers will also be held. As for the start date of the [training], Reznikov does not exclude the possibility that they can start before the end of July. […]

At the same time, Reznikov does not expect the allies to make an announcement on the supply of fighters directly at the Vilnius summit.”

Denmark to train Ukrainian soldiers to pilot F-16s on its airbase, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “On Thursday 15 June, Troels Lund Poulsen, Acting Minister of Defense of Denmark, proposed to organise training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters on its territory. Poulsen said this in an interview with TV2 on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of NATO countries in Brussels, writes European Pravda. According to the Danish Minister of Defence, the plan developed jointly with the Netherlands provides for the training of Ukrainians on the F-16 at the Danish Air Force Base Skrydstrup, which is in Southern Jutland, where the Danish fighters of this class are stationed.

He added that he hopes for the support of other countries so that Denmark and the Netherlands could present a more concrete plan at the NATO summit in July in Vilnius. It is expected that the training of Ukrainian pilots will begin immediately after the summer holidays. The plan does not mean that Denmark has already decided to transfer its F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

We are still very far from having these aircraft potentially entering the arsenal of the Ukrainian Air Force. According to my estimates, training will take at least six months, said Poulsen, adding that they will return to the issue of transferring fighters after training.

Earlier, after a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels, Reznikov said that he had received promises from the allies to start exercises for Ukrainian pilots on Western fighters. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said the preparation of a training plan for Ukrainian pilots has made progress, although it will still take some time.”

New format of Ukraine-NATO relations may begin from Vilnius summit, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing European Pravda and Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, during a conversation with Ukrainian journalists on Thursday 15 June, after meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group and the Ukraine-NATO Commission. “NATO and Ukraine will replace their current format of formal meetings in the form of a Commission with a new Council format at or after the Vilnius Summit in July. […]

Today, for the first time since 2016, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission at the level of defence ministers was held with the participation of all ministers, Reznikov said, recalling that in previous years meetings in this format did not take place due to Hungary’s veto. […] He explained that this will happen in connection with the change in the format of official meetings between Ukraine and the Alliance.

The next meeting of defence ministers from Ukraine and NATO, which I hope, will begin with Vilnius or immediately after Vilnius, will be [in the format of – ed.] Ukraine-NATO Council, the minister said. Reznikov added that the Council’s format implies a new level of relations, a higher level of interaction.

This is when Ukraine will not yet be a member of NATO, but will already be on an equal footing in all committees, in all representative meetings with the right to raise issues that are particularly spelled out in their agreements, Reznikov said.

Earlier, Jens Stoltenberg, General Secretary of NATO, explained that the possible creation of a NATO-Ukraine Council would significantly strengthen the partnership between the Alliance and Ukraine, serving as a body for making joint decisions Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that the creation of the NATO-Ukraine Council without taking a strong step towards membership is like providing a tank without a gun.”

