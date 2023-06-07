Ukrainian troops shifted from defense to offense in Bakhmut area – Defense Ministry

Situation in the area of Bakhmut as of 7 June 2023, according to Deepstatemap

Russian Aggression

As of 7 June,  Ukraine’s east remains the epicenter of hostilities, according to Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar. She says Ukrainian troops have moved from defense to offense in the Bakhmut sector, Donetsk Oblast, advancing in different areas from 200 to 1,100 meters over 6 June.

Meanwhile, Russians have switched to defense, trying to hold their position, and are currently pulling up their reserves, according to Maliar.

“Wagnerites remain in some places in the rear units. As of now, the regular army of the Russian Federation is conducting combat operations, using airborne assault units,” Maliar wrote.

Earlier today, Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi shared bodycam combat footage, saying that Ukrainian forces continue to move forwards on Bakhmut’s flanks:

