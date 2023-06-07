Ukrainian troops shifted from defense to offense in Bakhmut area – Defense Ministry

Situation in the area of Bakhmut as of 7 June 2023, according to Deepstatemap.
As of 7 June, Ukraine’s east remains the epicenter of hostilities, according to Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar. She says Ukrainian troops have moved from defense to offense in the Bakhmut sector, Donetsk Oblast, advancing in different areas from 200 to 1,100 meters over 6 June.
Meanwhile, Russians have switched to defense, trying to hold their position, and are currently pulling up their reserves, according to Maliar.
“Wagnerites remain in some places in the rear units. As of now, the regular army of the Russian Federation is conducting combat operations, using airborne assault units,” Maliar wrote.
Earlier today, Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi shared bodycam combat footage, saying that Ukrainian forces continue to move forwards on Bakhmut’s flanks:
“Defense Forces continue to move forward on the flanks [as] the enemy loses positions near Bakhmut,” Ukraine Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi commented on Telegram sharing the bodycam combat footage.
📹https://t.co/KTu0HIs54N pic.twitter.com/KYJEqQoU6o
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 7, 2023
Read also:
- Ukrainian troops advanced north and south of Bakhmut up to 1600 meters – Deputy Defense Minister
- Russia’s attention on south battles intended to divert from Ukraine’s progress at Bakhmut – Ukraine MoD
- Wagner captures Russian lieutenant colonel accused of mining its escape routes from Bahmut
- Frontline report: Ukrainians secure foothold in Bakhmut and on the southern front
Tags: Bakhmut