US leaning towards Russia’s responsibility in dam destruction, intelligence reports suggest

The aftermath of Russian attack on Nova Kakhovka Power Plant. Source: Tsaplienko
President Joe Biden’s administration was working to declassify some of the intelligence on the Nova Kakhovka dam destruction, NBC News reported citing its source in the US government.
According to the officials, the intelligence is leaning toward Russia as the responsible side for the attack on the dam in Kherson Oblast.
Meanwhile, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the US National Security Council, said that the US was “assessing” the attack on the Nova Kakhovka dam, The Guardian reported.
The fact that Russian troops had illegally taken over that dam and had stationed at the territory of the plant could indicate Russia as the culprit of the attack, he added.
