US leaning towards Russia’s responsibility in dam destruction, intelligence reports suggest

The aftermath of Russian attack on Nova Kakhovka Power Plant. Source: Tsaplienko

President Joe Biden’s administration was working to declassify some of the intelligence on the Nova Kakhovka dam destruction, NBC News reported citing its source in the US government.

According to the officials, the intelligence is leaning toward Russia as the responsible side for the attack on the dam in Kherson Oblast.

Meanwhile, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the US National Security Council, said that the US was “assessing” the attack on the Nova Kakhovka dam, The Guardian reported.

The fact that Russian troops had illegally taken over that dam and had stationed at the territory of the plant could indicate Russia as the culprit of the attack, he added.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Kakhovka Dam