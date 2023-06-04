Ukraine downs 4 of 6 cruise missiles, 3 of 5 Shahed drones in Russia’s pre-dawn attack

In the early hours of 4 June, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with six cruise missiles and five Shahed kamikaze drones. Ukrainian air defenses downed four missiles and three drones, according to the Air Force Command.

“From 01:00 to 04:00 on June 4, 2023, the enemy used five Iranian Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from Bryansk Oblast, as well as six Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles from six Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea area. The Air Force’s air defense forces and means destroyed four cruise missiles and three attack drones,” the report reads.

According to the Command, the Russian air attack targeted military facilities and critical infrastructure.

At night, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported air defense activities in the region. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne wrote that its correspondents heard explosions in the central Ukrainian city of Kropyvnytskyi.

