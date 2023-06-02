27 Russian artillery systems, 28 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12 APV and 15 tanks destroyed by Ukraine’s forces over the past day, according to the information by General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Ukraine’s forces destroy 27 Russian artillery systems, 15 tanks and 10 cruise missiles in a single day
27 Russian artillery systems, 28 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12 APV and 15 tanks destroyed by Ukraine’s forces over the past day, according to the information by General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.
Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].
Copyright © 2023 Euromaidan Press
News on the War in Ukraine