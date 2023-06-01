Ukraine will not hit Iskander launchers in Russia with Western-provided weapons – Air Force spox

Ukraine cannot launch strikes on Iskander ballistic missile systems located in Russia with Western-provided weapons because this would violate Ukraine’s commitments to international partners, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said in a comment to Ukrinform.
“We do not attack targets inside Russia. As the state leadership says, there is a strategy – we promised our partners not to attack [targets inside Russia] with the weapons provided to us,” Ihnat said, adding that Ukraine will use any available weapons against Russian missile positions in the temporarily occupied territories
Early on 1 June, Ukraine’s air defense systems downed seven Iskander-M ballistic missiles and three Iskander-K cruise missiles that Russia fired at the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. The Russian attack on Kyiv killed three and injured 16 civilians.
Three killed, including child in Russian missile attack on Kyiv on Children’s Day (updated)
Tags: Iskander, western weapons