Ukraine will not hit Iskander launchers in Russia with Western-provided weapons – Air Force spox

Ukraine cannot launch strikes on Iskander ballistic missile systems located in Russia with Western-provided weapons because this would violate Ukraine’s commitments to international partners, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said in a comment to Ukrinform.

“We do not attack targets inside Russia. As the state leadership says, there is a strategy – we promised our partners not to attack [targets inside Russia] with the weapons provided to us,” Ihnat said, adding that Ukraine will use any available weapons against Russian missile positions in the temporarily occupied territories

Early on 1 June, Ukraine’s air defense systems downed seven Iskander-M ballistic missiles and three Iskander-K cruise missiles that Russia fired at the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. The Russian attack on Kyiv killed three and injured 16 civilians.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Iskander, western weapons