Kamikaze drones reportedly attack oil facility in Russia’s Pskov Oblast 450 km from Ukraine

Location of the alleged drone attack on Russia's Pskov Oblast. Map: Deepstatemap
A one-way attack drone attack targeted an oil pipeline infrastructure in the Pskov Oblast of Russia, according to the region’s governor, Mikhail Vedernikov. He reported no casualties in the early morning explosion near the Pskov village of Litvinovo in Nevelsky District, later updating that two UAVs attacked the facility.
According to the Russian Telegram channel Baza, around 5:30 a.m., the attack targeted the Transneft pumping station, damaging the facades and windows of three administrative buildings.
The village of Litvinovo is located approximately 450 kilometers from Ukraine across Belarus, or over 500 kilometers by bypassing Belarus through Russia.
Read also:
- Russia deployed Pskov paratroopers to reinforce frontline at Luhansk’s Kreminna – British intel
- Frontline report: Ukrainian drones successfully attack Russian intelligence ship and military objects
- Frontline report: Ukraine strikes Russian troop in Belgorod region with drones, targets ammunition warehouses along the frontline
- Russian authorities report multiple drone attacks on Belgorod
- UK to supply Ukraine with hundreds of kamikaze drones with twice the range of HIMARS – media
- Five Russian border guards injured in alleged drone attack on Russia’s Kursk Oblast – Russian media
- Russia’s air defense proves ineffective against Ukrainian drone attacks – UK Intel