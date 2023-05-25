South Korea is transferring hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds for Ukraine under a confidential arrangement — WSJ

Latest news Ukraine

South Korea is likely transferring hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds for Ukraine through the US under a confidential arrangement. The decision marks a turnabout by Seoul, which had pledged the artillery in November but then balked at providing lethal assistance for months, the Wall Street Journal writes.

The Pentagon declined to say how the shells are being sent or when the transfer is to be completed but acknowledged that it has been in discussion with Seoul on buying its ammunition. South Korea’s contribution of rounds has enabled the Biden administration to delay for now a decision on whether to send cluster munitions to Ukraine.

The breakthrough on South Korea’s ammunition supply comes soon after Washington and Seoul issued a joint declaration on security issues during South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit to Washington last month, another move to strengthen ties. That declaration gave Seoul a greater voice in consultations over a potential American nuclear response to a North Korean attack, in return for a pledge to forgo the development of its own nuclear weapons

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags