France offers security guarantees to Ukraine, affirms commitment to support

France has expressed its readiness to enter into agreements with Ukraine, providing it with long-term security guarantees, according to an official statement from the French Foreign Ministry on May 23. This declaration follows an article published by The Washington Post on May 22, which highlighted the consideration of an Israeli-style security agreement for Ukraine by NATO countries before Ukraine’s full NATO membership.

The statement emphasizes that France, in coordination with its partners, is actively exploring the most effective ways to support Ukraine in various areas over the long term. It underscores the intention to provide Ukraine with security guarantees that will enable it to defend itself and deter potential future aggressions.

The commitment made by France was previously reaffirmed in a joint statement signed by France and the United Kingdom during the 36th Franco-British summit held in March.

The Washington Post report highlighted plans for the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, set to take place in July, where the Ukraine NATO Council is expected to be launched. This council would serve as a platform for future membership considerations. The proposed agreement would grant Ukraine priority access to arms transfers and advanced technology, while enabling Ukraine to summon council meetings and seek assistance. The United States would serve as the primary guarantor of these security arrangements, working alongside European NATO members. Kyiv Security Compact, proposed in September 2022, outlines a comprehensive plan for Ukraine’s future NATO membership.

While discussions on implementing an “Israeli model” of security for Ukraine are reportedly ongoing, specific details have not been disclosed at this time. However, several European capitals, including Paris and Berlin, have expressed general agreement with the plan, which entails a series of bilateral guarantees within a broader multilateral agreement.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has affirmed that Ukraine will not accept any alternative proposals that could replace its NATO membership. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has reiterated Ukraine’s commitment to pursuing full membership in the Alliance at the NATO summit in Vilnius, stating that Ukraine expects tangible steps towards its membership.

Tags: NATO, security guarantees for Ukraine